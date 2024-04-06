ADOPTION of God's precious child

Our daughter gave birth to this beautiful little girl. She is healthy and strong. We are in the process of adopting her due to the birthing problems that took her Mommy's life just hours after she was born .

This tragedy has been a burden no parent should experience. Yet God has blessed us with being able to raise her child and make sure she does not enter into the foster care system . The photo you see is one of my favorites. (there are so many it is hard to choose) ..... currently she just turned 3 .......... the adoption process takes quite a while since she came from another state and the paperwork is involved.

We are both retired and are on fixed finances so we are trusting God to provide for all her needs. She has been dedicated through our church that we will raise her in the ways of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. His lamb is within the flock and will thrive with the spirit of God's Love.

PLEASE consider making a donation to help ease the burden of the adoption costs. Raising this precious little girl is a joy. However we do not have abundant finances and are asking for your help. It started with an $8,000 retainer... The process has used everything we have paid so far and the current invoice is almost $2,000 just for the month of June 2025 ....... WE NEED HELP !

Supporting in whatever ways you can to help share this tremendous burden is greatly appreciated.

Be a part of her journey and help to guarantee her future with us. She has grown so fast it seems like just last month we brought her home, and now she is 3 already. Yet the legal side seems to take forever. But with God on our side we will persevere and be as patient as needed to get through to the adoption goal.

The every penny of the love you share will be used directly for her adoption.

Thank you.