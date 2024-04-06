Help Laura Clark beat cancer

My name is Laura Clark, I'm a 54 year old mother of 4 beautiful daughters, 2 handsome sons and grandmother of 4 precious grand babies. I have type 2 diabetes and I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer Feb 2024. Quality of life is very important to me so I have chosen to pursue healthy, no risk therapies and medications. Health insurance does not cover these options. It is all out of pocket and is very expensive.

One of the therapies I am pursuing is called RGCC (Greece Test). They send my blood to labs in Greece where they are able to determine EXACTLY what supplements and therapies will destroy this particular cancer. It eliminates all the wasted time for trial and error and wasted expense. Another therapy is SOT which I will begin soon. Basically your blood has two types of white blood cells, one is the regular white blood cells that attack viruses, etc. Cancer has a way of disguising and camouflaging itself to look like normal cells so your regular white blood cells can't identify them as dangerous and destroy them. The other type of white blood cell is a natural killer cell. NK. It has a way of identifying the cancer cells that are hiding and destroy them, but there aren't very many of these NK cells in our bloodstream. The SOT process takes my blood and sends it to the lab in Greece where they mass produce these NK cells and put them back into my blood and create a serum. They send it back and inject it into me through an IV. Then these NK cells SEARCH and DESTROY the cancer cells. It's very exciting! But as you can guess this is all very expensive.

I'm also getting weekly high vit C IV's, ozone IV's, EWOT (exercise w/oxygen therapy), EVOX, equiscope and flopresso therapies for my lymphatics and several other things too. Then there's the cost of the medication and supplements which is $1000 just for this month.

The Greece Test costs $2,200 and the SOT is $1,600. I will need to have these tests and therapies several times this year all year long.

Through prayer and faith I know this is what Heavenly Father wants me to do. I have complete faith and confidence that He will heal this cancer. If you can afford to help and feel inspired to do so please know that my family and I will be eternally grateful!

