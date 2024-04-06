Help Laura Clark beat cancer

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $13,760
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Clark
My name is Laura Clark, I'm a 54 year old mother of 4 beautiful daughters, 2 handsome sons and grandmother of 4 precious grand babies. I have type 2 diabetes and I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer Feb 2024. Quality of life is very important to me so I have chosen to pursue healthy, no risk therapies and medications. Health insurance does not cover these options. It is all out of pocket and is very expensive.
One of the therapies I am pursuing is called RGCC (Greece Test). They send my blood to labs in Greece where they are able to determine EXACTLY what supplements and therapies will destroy this particular cancer. It eliminates all the wasted time for trial and error and wasted expense. Another therapy is SOT which I will begin soon. Basically your blood has two types of white blood cells, one is the regular white blood cells that attack viruses, etc. Cancer has a way of disguising and camouflaging itself to look like normal cells so your regular white blood cells can't identify them as dangerous and destroy them. The other type of white blood cell is a natural killer cell. NK. It has a way of identifying the cancer cells that are hiding and destroy them, but there aren't very many of these NK cells in our bloodstream. The SOT process takes my blood and sends it to the lab in Greece where they mass produce these NK cells and put them back into my blood and create a serum. They send it back and inject it into me through an IV. Then these NK cells SEARCH and DESTROY the cancer cells. It's very exciting! But as you can guess this is all very expensive.
I'm also getting weekly high vit C IV's, ozone IV's, EWOT (exercise w/oxygen therapy), EVOX, equiscope and flopresso therapies for my lymphatics and several other things too. Then there's the cost of the medication and supplements which is $1000 just for this month.
The Greece Test costs $2,200 and the SOT is $1,600. I will need to have these tests and therapies several times this year all year long.
Through prayer and faith I know this is what Heavenly Father wants me to do. I have complete faith and confidence that He will heal this cancer. If you can afford to help and feel inspired to do so please know that my family and I will be eternally grateful!
October 23rd, 2024
So far the total for out of pocket cancer expenses is $29,000
This is a pic of me receiving my SOT via IV at the beginning of October 2024. It will be working inside me hunting and killing cancer for about 4 months. Doc wants me to do it one more time sometime next year.
DEFINITION OF SOT: supportive oligonucleotide therapy is a personalized therapy for cancer, viruses and pathogens including Lyme Disease.The SOT has the ability to bind to a specific gene of interest that controls the cancer cell or pathogen by disrupting the critical process that promotes it's survival or growth. During this therapy we analyze a patient's blood and we create a complementary oligonucleotide sequence that is designed to interrupt survival or growth of the cells.
I had lumpectomy surgery again Aug 22nd. The surgeon removed alot of me and the tumor was pretty big. Unfortunately the surgeon did not get clear margins. But the SOT will search out and destroy anything that's left.
My labs at the beginning of September were excellent so everything is going well.
My current regimen:
-vibration plate for lymphatic drainage
-infrared sauna for detox
-rebounder for lymphatic drainage
-high vit C IV's 50g
-ozone insufflation therapy
-Rife frequency therapy
-equiscope for lymphatic work
-hydrogen water
-cellfood to oxygenate the blood
-mistletoe injections to kill cancer
-christmas rose injections to kill cancer
-LDN (low dose naltrexone) to kill cancer
- removal of all toxins from my home
-organic fruits and vegetables, whole grains and meat
- and so many herbal teas and herbal supplements that kill cancer and boost the immune system that are too many to list them all
June 17th, 2024
I had a visit with my new oncologist who determined after looking at all my labs and scans that I am actually at stage 1 breast cancer, not stage 2! Fabulous news!
Also at my recent visit with my holistic/naturopathic practitioner she said that based on my recent labs that if she didn't already know that I had cancer, she would say I didn't have cancer! Meaning all my numbers are really good and trending in the right direction. This means that all the prayers and the natural medications, supplements and therapies I've been taking and doing so far are working!
May 3rd, 2024
Infrared Sauna....excellent de-toxing.
Gotta help my body detox from all the cancer destroying therapies.
May 3rd, 2024
EWOT Therapy= exercise with oxygen therapy
Cancer HATES oxygen so this forces high doses of oxygen into my system. Gotta keep cancer on the run!
May 3rd, 2024
I'm up to 50 grams of vitamin C IV twice a week now. An hour and a half each time.
$280 each
May 3rd, 2024
May 2024 Great News!!
My recent PET scan came back really good!
There are NO other tumors or cancer anywhere else in my body! Only the one breast.
So that means that I'm allowed to do the SOT therapy now.
SOT is an aggressive kick cancer therapy using my own blood and natural killer cells.
https://rgcc-international.com/rgcc-therapies/
I'll need to do this 3 times this year. $1,600 each.
