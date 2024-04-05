The Dau's Next Steps

Dear Friends and Family,

J.P. was more than a husband, father, and friend; he was a beacon of love, strength, and resilience to all who knew him. His unwavering dedication to his family - especially his four beautiful children and his beloved wife Vathana - was evident in every aspect of his life.

The financial strain of J.P. being diagnosed with a grade four brain tumour weighed heavily on his family. With his inability to work for almost two years, they have been left facing significant challenges. The situation becomes even more poignant knowing that J.P. was in the process of securing life insurance before his diagnosis halted those plans.

Moreover, J.P.'s brain rehabilitation treatments were not covered by Alberta health care, resulting in substantial personal expenses that further exacerbated their financial burden. Additionally, a severe bout of COVID-19 prior to his diagnosis prolonged his recovery and deepened the strain on both his health and finances, intensifying the ordeal for him and his family. Due to Vathana’s resident visa status, she is unable to work until her residency paperwork is finalized. With J.P.’s passing, we have had to change the type of application for Vathana’s permanent residency application, which delayed the process. This places them in a severe financial situation.

In honour of J.P.'s memory and his commitment to his family, we have created this GiveSendGo campaign. Our goal is to provide financial support to his family as they navigate this difficult time and adjust to life without him. Your generous contributions will help cover expenses and provide some stability as they work to rebuild their lives.

No donation is too small, and every contribution will make a meaningful difference. Whether you knew J.P. personally or have been touched by his story, we are immensely grateful for your support. Together, we can honour his legacy and show his family that they are not alone in this journey.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and love during this challenging time.

With heartfelt gratitude.



