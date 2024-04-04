Helping a native Pakistani Mission get a van

We run a small non-profit Christian charity and help native ministers in needy countries as we can. One of the groups we help in Pakistan does evangelism, help, and supplies for the needy, such as clothes, blankets, food, Bibles, and school supplies for the homeless from recent flooding. They are now forced to pay for transportation as they have no vehicle. We want to help them buy a used van for their outreaches and so that they can conduct Free Medical Camps in needy areas and transport people to doctors and hospitals when necessary. A van would also carry their sound system to hold services for the villagers.

Here is what the leader told us:

"It's very hard to walk to preach the gospel in different places where the Word of God is needed. As a team leader and guide, I counsel all of my team members that we should be responsible and humbled to do God's service and spread the word of God to unsaved people. But the travel is very hard for us all."

"I know this is an impossible thing for us, but according to God's words in Matthew 19:26: “But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”



We are believing strongly that God is going to do a great miracle in this need for our ministry,

Your prayers mean a lot to us,

Shafiq Bhatti