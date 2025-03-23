Windmill Water Pump

Water is the key ingredient needed to convert a worn out row crop farm in eastern North Carolina into a silvopasture. A silvopasture is a system that combines trees, pasture, and livestock to rebuild soil health, support wildlife, and produce food more sustainably. To make this possible, the pasture needs a windmill-driven water pump and a well. This pump will provide a reliable water source without needing electricity or running power lines across the farm. It’s a low-maintenance, off-grid solution that will allow us to support animals and trees as we continue improving the soil and habitat. The windmill we plan to install has 8’ diameter blades on a 40’ tower made by the Aeromotor Windmill Company in Texas. Supporting this project supports both American manufacturing and regenerative agriculture.

So far we’ve:

• Created a farm layout for trees and shrubs that matches the contour of the land

• Started propagating native elderberry and blueberries for the understory

• Planted 10 acres of coastal bermuda hay

• Seeded an 1,100’ long, 30’ wide pollinator strip with native wildflowers and grasses to support beneficial insects

• Started digging a small farm pond for water retention and additional wildlife habitat

Next steps include fencing, swale building, and tree planting. But none of that works without water. We can’t run animals on pasture or continue developing the silvopasture without a dependable water source—and we can’t afford the windmill and well without help. Every dollar will go directly toward digging a well, purchasing the windmill and obtaining materials related to installation. Any gifts that exceed the goal will be used for water related infrastructure; plumbing, storage tank and troughs. Your support helps us move forward without taking on debt. Thanks for reading, and thank you for supporting regenerative farming.