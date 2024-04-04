Texas State Voter Roll TPA Group

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $10,941
Campaign funds will be received by Teresa Campbell
We can’t stop now!
Our volunteers have donated thousands of hours of their time, but we must purchase voter rolls from the Secretary of State in order to review them for undeliverable addresses and other anomalies. We have been able to clean up the voter rolls in a significant way, but there is still much to do— we’ll be forwarding information to the legislators!
These funds will continue to help us reconcile our state and local elections through the review of the voter rolls. Thank you so much for your help!
God Bless you Kris!
Thank you a Kevin for all you do!
Great work.
God Bless!
Algorithms used to sway elections? I went deeper and downloaded the associated documents from both sites (links). This undoubtedly needs attention, and hopefully those in your state are already on this. It takes a special skill set to understand, let alone do something about it. It takes a mathematical mind to grasp how algorithms play a part in political corruption.
Thank you for all you do!
God Bless the Grassroots! Thank you to ALL the Patriots who have volunteered countless hours of work to save our great country!
I am part of several citizen groups working on election integrity both nationally and locally in Texas. Together with The People's Audit - TX, we leverage expertise, sources and methods. Without "pedigreed" current source data from government organizations, none of these groups can do what they do to improve trust in our elections.
