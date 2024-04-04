Texas State Voter Roll TPA Group

We can’t stop now!

Our volunteers have donated thousands of hours of their time, but we must purchase voter rolls from the Secretary of State in order to review them for undeliverable addresses and other anomalies. We have been able to clean up the voter rolls in a significant way, but there is still much to do— we’ll be forwarding information to the legislators!

These funds will continue to help us reconcile our state and local elections through the review of the voter rolls. Thank you so much for your help!