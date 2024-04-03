Moving Mountains for Noah

Hi, I’m Noah ❤️ I was born not breathing or having a heartbeat for the first 13 minutes of life. As a result of my catastrophic birth injury I cannot walk, talk, crawl, sit or self feed. My diagnosis is Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy with Athetoid Movements, Hypoxic-Ishemic Encephalopathy, Severe Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), Seizures with risk of SUDEP, GERD, and Failure to Thrive.

But despite my physical challenges I’m cognitively aware and understand the world around me. Because I’m getting older my uninsured medical costs and out of pocket special needs expenses are increasing.

I’m needing to fundraise for things like a special needs trust to secure protect my future if something should happen to my parents; my mom and dad have had to hire attorneys to handle overpayment demands and SSI clawbacks on my behalf; medical consulting fees. I also need uninsured DME equipment like the Huckleberry Pack, Extreme Motus Wheelchair, and an Electric Bike so my dad can tow me in my Bike Carrier this summer. My out of pocket medical, therapy and equipment costs have grown substantially and I could use your prayers and donation help.

I started this fundraiser in hopes of trying to help a little for the costs of care.

Please remember to be gentle with your comments as fundraisers are never easy to post and share and my parents continue to struggle with their pride in posting pleas of assistance.



Any little bit will help and we’d be humbled by the gift of filling my cup with love.







Many blessings and thanks,

Noah & Family