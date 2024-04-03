In Memory of our Beloved Laura Bock Paul

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $4,480
Campaign funds will be received by G & F Trust
We are deeply saddened with a heavy heart by the loss of our beloved
Laura Bock (Paul.)
"May her memory be a blessing."
Mother of Grettalisa and Feonagrace; daughter of Gloria Bock Popescu and Beny Popescu, and a host of dear friends.
In recent years her young daughters, Gretta and Feona, have diligently cared for their Mother with grace, love and dignity thereby preventing her from needing to resort to nursing home care.They maintained the household and continued their educations while putting their personal lives on hold. Laura has been laid to rest according to her wishes. Due to the circumstances of Gretta and Feona's Mother's long term illness and recent death they, unfortunately, have found themselves in serious financial need and will need help establishing themselves independent of their Mother. We are reaching out to help Gretta and Feona move forward with the life their Mother had hoped for them. Your condolences, support and generosity are greatly appreciated.
My thoughts and prayers are with Laura’s beautiful daughters, family and many friends. May God bless everyone with the strength to bear the deep sorrow and pain over Laura’s passing. I miss you Laura and know that you will always be remembered and reside in our hearts forever until we meet again.
Sorry for your loss, Gloria
Sending so much love🤍
Sending condolences♥️
So sorry for your loss. Thought and prayers for your family.
Love Laura always...such a good friend and human being. Miss her so much. Her light shines on through her beautiful daughters! Love you both very much!
Prayers for you and your family!
May her beautiful soul rest in peace. Forever in our hearts and prayers.
Sending wishes for peace , love and strength to you and the girls during this time. My deepest condolences.
Gloria, So sorry to hear this news. Sending love to you and your granddaughters.
Praying for strength for the family.
So sorry for your loss.
May she rest in peace
