In Memory of our Beloved Laura Bock Paul

We are deeply saddened with a heavy heart by the loss of our beloved

Laura Bock (Paul.)

"May her memory be a blessing."

Mother of Grettalisa and Feonagrace; daughter of Gloria Bock Popescu and Beny Popescu, and a host of dear friends.

In recent years her young daughters, Gretta and Feona, have diligently cared for their Mother with grace, love and dignity thereby preventing her from needing to resort to nursing home care.They maintained the household and continued their educations while putting their personal lives on hold. Laura has been laid to rest according to her wishes. Due to the circumstances of Gretta and Feona's Mother's long term illness and recent death they, unfortunately, have found themselves in serious financial need and will need help establishing themselves independent of their Mother. We are reaching out to help Gretta and Feona move forward with the life their Mother had hoped for them. Your condolences, support and generosity are greatly appreciated.

