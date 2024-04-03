Campaign Image

In Memory of our Beloved Laura Bock Paul

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $4,480

We are deeply saddened with a heavy heart by the loss of our beloved

Laura Bock (Paul.) 

"May her memory be a blessing."

Mother of Grettalisa and Feonagrace; daughter of Gloria Bock Popescu and Beny Popescu, and a host of dear friends.

In recent years her young daughters, Gretta and Feona, have diligently cared for their Mother with grace, love and dignity thereby preventing her from needing to resort to nursing home care.They maintained the household and continued their educations while putting their personal lives on hold. Laura has been laid to rest according to her wishes. Due to the circumstances of Gretta and Feona's Mother's long term illness and recent death they, unfortunately, have found themselves in serious financial need and will need help establishing themselves independent of their Mother. We are reaching out to help Gretta and Feona move forward with the life their Mother had hoped for them.  Your condolences, support and generosity are greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Maxine Puchowitz
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Nineveh sangari
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Brook Foster and Family
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

My thoughts and prayers are with Laura’s beautiful daughters, family and many friends. May God bless everyone with the strength to bear the deep sorrow and pain over Laura’s passing. I miss you Laura and know that you will always be remembered and reside in our hearts forever until we meet again.

Heather Carlson
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Sorry for your loss, Gloria

Emily Donovan
$ 30.00 USD
8 months ago

Sending so much love🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

Sarita A.
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Sending condolences♥️

Kris Kucharchuk
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

So sorry for your loss. Thought and prayers for your family.

Caleb
$ 30.00 USD
8 months ago

Nancy and Cambria Kelley
$ 261.00 USD
8 months ago

Love Laura always...such a good friend and human being. Miss her so much. Her light shines on through her beautiful daughters! Love you both very much!

Ron
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers for you and your family!

lai
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Nancy and Dominic Brancato
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Sabrina
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

May her beautiful soul rest in peace. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

Rocky
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Jackie Gully
$ 150.00 USD
9 months ago

Sending wishes for peace , love and strength to you and the girls during this time. My deepest condolences.

Ann Gross
$ 54.00 USD
9 months ago

Gloria, So sorry to hear this news. Sending love to you and your granddaughters.

Aileen Troia wishing the family
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Praying for strength for the family.

Marcie Venturini
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

So sorry for your loss.

Ruby Conway
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

May she rest in peace

