Medical Transport for Alice

I am raising money for my sister, Alice Ramsey to transport her from Washingto State to California, where I live. She is a composer of beautiful music that you can listen to here. Five years ago she suffered a major stroke. She is confined to a nursing home bed with only the use of her right hand, and has only been outside in the fresh air 3 times in 5 years. She wonders if she will ever see me again. Your support goes toward bringing us close again.



We were born and raised in the San Gabriel Valley of California. In high school Alice taught herself to play guitar and later wrote many songs. As adults we lived in the high desert of California where Alice and I opened a pie company called the “Two Sisters Pie Company.” Meanwhile she recorded her songs on home cassette players. She always said she hoped people would get healed when listening to her songs. The Chaplain at the City of Hope in Duarte, California played her music exclusively for terminally ill patients and her last album was in 1990. She gave a copy to me.

I moved with my husband to Washington State in 1998. My sister followed me so we could be near each other in 2001.

On the way Alice suffered a major stroke that left her speechless and immobile for a time. She could not sing any more or play her guitar. She recovered enough to live in our home and walk down our street, and later have an RV in our back yard. But that later caught fire because of an electrical short and was ruined.

We drove her to California where she had a friend that would care for her. But that ended and I flew her back to Washington. My husband had died and I was working full-time. I could not care for her adequately, so she was accepted in an adult family home of friends of mine. After three years she was stable enough to live alone, but she became very lonely and decided to transfer to an assisted living facility where she could have a kitty, cook her own meals, and plant a garden. In 2011 she had another stroke and lost the use of her left hand, and some mobility in her legs so she returned to the same adult family home. She could not play a guitar any more. In 2014 I left Washington to come back to California where my children were and Alice stayed in the adult family home. I was unable to bring Alice with me. I saw her in 2017 when I made a trip to Washington but have been unable to return.

In 2019 her daughter who had been adopted at birth, after 25 years of searching, found Alice. Six months later Alice got sepsis and was admitted to the local hospital unable to talk because her brain was infected. She was released prematurely to a rehab that pushed her too hard causing a massive stroke. At a bigger hospital the doctor told me that she was at the end of her days. Her daughter and grandsons drove 12 hours to see her at least one time. Out of a comatose state when her older grandson approached her bed, she suddenly looked up, smiled, and said, “Hi” then went back to a comatose state. I told the doctor I did not think she was at the end of her days.

Everyone at the hospital was critical of me for having a P.E.G. tube installed but Alice recovered, became lucid but could not walk. The skilled nursing facility, in which she still resides, could not help her restore her mobility or use of her left hand. So for four years she has been bed or wheel chair bound in one room, been outside in fresh air only three times and has finally asked me to see if I can get her down here in California where I am. I finally found a skilled nursing facility that will accept her so that we can spend our last days near each other.

The medical transport services I contacted both quoted $12,000 as cost for safe bed-to-bed transfer from Washington to here and I added $5,000 for additional expenses (paying a bonded person to pack her belongings and send them to me) and extra costs required at the new facility.

Though her life does not seem important to her, it is very important to me. She feels useless, but just talking with her is really a blessing. She has an inner humor that expresses itself when least expected, and her retention of information is always surprising. We both love football and hope we can watch the Super Bowl together next year, besides regular season games; and sharing holidays and taking rides and eating at her favorite fast food places, besides maybe getting her to church. Her eyesight is limited so she has not been able to read her Bible.

A few months ago while my son was helping me with storage, we found the tape Alice recorded in 1990. With his help it was digitized and released to the Internet on all music platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and others.

Listen to "Homespun Praise" by Alice Ramsey

We sent Alice a tape and tape player so she could listen and be healed by her own music! Her niece, my daughter, sent a tablet to Alice so for the first time Alice is learning to touch a computer, and then hear her own music! Also I am working on putting tab of her lyrics and making them available for all who would want to play her music.

Thank you for reading my letter. If you are able to share in this move of Alice from Washington to California to be near me, I can only say thank you, and may the Lord richly bless you for your help at this time. Only give what you can and please share this to all your social media platforms so I can share this need with as many other people as possible. Also, please pray for my sister, Alice, and that the needed funds will come in to move her closer to me.

Blessings always,

Julie Moore



