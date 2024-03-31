Supporting the rebuilding of our collapsed church

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,995
Campaign funds will be received by Jagi Wright
After our beautiful church collapsed during a rainy storm we all worked together to clean the rubble. Now we are ready to rebuild, this building did not only serve as place of worship but also lower primary school for the children of my village and beyond, so when you donate you are not only contributing to the rebuilding of a house God but also a learning for so many brilliant children.
Thank you
From Mark Whipple
