Supporting the rebuilding of our collapsed church

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $2,995

Campaign created by Lepe Michael

Campaign funds will be received by Jagi Wright

After our beautiful church collapsed during a rainy storm we all worked together to clean the rubble. Now we are ready to rebuild, this building did not only serve as place of worship but also lower primary school for the children of my village and beyond, so when you donate you are not only contributing to the rebuilding of a house God but also a learning for so many brilliant children.

Thank you


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

From Mark Whipple

Anonymous Giver
$ 32.00 USD
2 months ago

From Mark Whipple

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 months ago

This is from Mark Whipple

Michael Stewart
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
7 months ago

The Wrights
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Brent Donoho
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

For Mark Whipple
$ 71.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Nathan Parrello
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
9 months ago

Douglas Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

