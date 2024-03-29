Help the children of Tora Bora

Goal:
GBP £2,000
Raised:
GBP £6,290
Campaign funds will be received by routledge travels ltd
As many of you saw in my recent Tora Bora upload, the elderly gentleman is struggling with his disabled children after an airstrike left them near deaf, mute and mentally disabled. Due to their parents dying at the hands of the American army, they are struggling to support themselves. Previous to my visit, the talibros kindly visited the area and gave some aid, but more would be welcomed.
The funds will be transferred to Munir, who is trustworthy and has promised to pass on the money to the family and the greater community with photographic proof.
The funds will go towards educational material, new bedding and blankets, clothing, doctors visits in the city and whatever else they need from day to day. They will really appreciate it. God bless you for any donation. If you cannot donate, that is completely alright, please just do pray.
Just a little donation to help this family in need. War is and hopefully will never come back to Afghanistan. Inshallah they will live and long and happy life.
Lets get that roof fixed bb
I apologize on behalf of my country.
God is love, and whoever lives in love, lives in God, and God lives in him. This family seems very much built on love - that they’ve been crippled so arbitrarily by the opposite and now struggle so relentlessly is just tragic. We have to find a way, in the West, of stopping our politicians perpetrating such evil.
God bless you
In sha Allah
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.