Help the children of Tora Bora

As many of you saw in my recent Tora Bora upload, the elderly gentleman is struggling with his disabled children after an airstrike left them near deaf, mute and mentally disabled. Due to their parents dying at the hands of the American army, they are struggling to support themselves. Previous to my visit, the talibros kindly visited the area and gave some aid, but more would be welcomed.

The funds will be transferred to Munir, who is trustworthy and has promised to pass on the money to the family and the greater community with photographic proof.

The funds will go towards educational material, new bedding and blankets, clothing, doctors visits in the city and whatever else they need from day to day. They will really appreciate it. God bless you for any donation. If you cannot donate, that is completely alright, please just do pray.