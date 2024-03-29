Campaign Image

Help the children of Tora Bora

Goal:

 GBP £2,000

Raised:

 GBP £6,290

Campaign created by Miles Routledge

Campaign funds will be received by routledge travels ltd

Help the children of Tora Bora

As many of you saw in my recent Tora Bora upload, the elderly gentleman is struggling with his disabled children after an airstrike left them near deaf, mute and mentally disabled. Due to their parents dying at the hands of the American army, they are struggling to support themselves. Previous to my visit, the talibros kindly visited the area and gave some aid, but more would be welcomed. 

The funds will be transferred to Munir, who is trustworthy and has promised to pass on the money to the family and the greater community with photographic proof. 

The funds will go towards educational material, new bedding and blankets, clothing, doctors visits in the city and whatever else they need from day to day. They will really appreciate it. God bless you for any donation. If you cannot donate, that is completely alright, please just do pray.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
3 months ago

Enzo Mangravita
£ 10.00 GBP
3 months ago

Gerhard
£ 20.00 GBP
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
3 months ago

Ahmed
£ 10.00 GBP
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
3 months ago

Just a little donation to help this family in need. War is and hopefully will never come back to Afghanistan. Inshallah they will live and long and happy life.

Monica G
£ 15.00 GBP
3 months ago

Lets get that roof fixed bb

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
4 months ago

I apologize on behalf of my country.

Josh
£ 10.00 GBP
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
5 months ago

Thomas
£ 20.00 GBP
5 months ago

Elizabeth Hobson
£ 10.00 GBP
5 months ago

God is love, and whoever lives in love, lives in God, and God lives in him. This family seems very much built on love - that they’ve been crippled so arbitrarily by the opposite and now struggle so relentlessly is just tragic. We have to find a way, in the West, of stopping our politicians perpetrating such evil.

Anonymous Giver
£ 100.00 GBP
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 6.00 GBP
5 months ago

Rot Masangkay
£ 7.00 GBP
5 months ago

God bless you

Obaid Qader
£ 25.00 GBP
5 months ago

In sha Allah

T
£ 16.00 GBP
5 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo