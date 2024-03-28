Campaign Image

Support for FOIP requests and hosting fees

Raised:

 CAD $1,295

Campaign created by wheresmyambulance.com

Campaign funds will be received by Donald Sharpe

Support for FOIP requests and hosting fees

If you're here you likely came from wheresmyambulance.com so you know what all this is about. Thank you for coming, and supporting our work. Anything helps, and in these difficult times we will endeavour to make sure that every dollar donated goes as far as possible.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
12 days ago

Keep it up friends:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
23 days ago

Keep it up!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Our EMS is in much trouble. Keep Fighting for better service.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work. Proud of fellow patriots.

A Paisley
$ 20.00 CAD
1 month ago

Keep up the fight lads

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Keith McLaughlin
$ 24.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Thx to you Don (and team) for holding this terrible organization and feckless to account.

Doug Odney
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Thank you for everything you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Keep standing your ground.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 CAD
2 months ago

Give em heck

Murdoch McInnis
$ 40.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
2 months ago

Keep fighting the good fight! I hope Dementia Director Doug can see all the support you get and that the frontline absolutely HATES him. Send that man back into retirement so he can stop destroying EMS

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo