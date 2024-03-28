Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

Campaign Image

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a bit of a fugue. In trying to come back to reality, I was helping my cousin move to a new place, when my old 2004 Volvo Wagon got sideswiped on Rt 20 on March 8th and is no more. Garden Home Services are on hold, because I have no car! Yet I do need to move forward. Please help if you can. Donations over $100 will be credited 50% towards garden, interior or graphic design consultations for your own design dilemma or pet project! I have tools, expertise, will travel in New England, but I need a car to do so. Also know that I constantly actively help other people in need and will always continue to do so! 
MerrileeDaniels
$ 10.00 USD
18 days ago

Hello Friend, I am on SS and tapped out too. Put the money in your pocket and pass it on when you are securely on your feet. If we all commit to 10$ every month, that could pay for your mo. car pymt. With so many elderly unable to drive anymore, maybe some generous person will just give you a car and take the value of the car as a deduction. There is always another train coming down the track.

MerrileeDaniels
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Hello Friend, I am on SS and tapped out too. Put the money in your pocket and pass it on when you are securely on your feet. If we all commit to 10$ every month, that could pay for your mo. car pymt. With so many elderly unable to drive anymore, maybe some generous person will just give you a car and take the value of the car as a deduction. There is always another train coming down the track.

MerrileeDaniels
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Hello Friend, I am on SS and tapped out too. Put the money in your pocket and pass it on when you are securely on your feet. If we all commit to 10$ every month, that could pay for your mo. car pymt. With so many elderly unable to drive anymore, maybe some generous person will just give you a car and take the value of the car as a deduction. There is always another train coming down the track.

The von Gelderns
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

MerrileeDaniels
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Hello Friend, I am on SS and tapped out too. Put the money in your pocket and pass it on when you are securely on your feet. If we all commit to 10$ every month, that could pay for your mo. car pymt. With so many elderly unable to drive anymore, maybe some generous person will just give you a car and take the value of the car as a deduction. There is always another train coming down the track.

MerrileeDaniels
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Hello Friend, I am on SS and tapped out too. Put the money in your pocket and pass it on when you are securely on your feet. If we all commit to 10$ every month, that could pay for your mo. car pymt. With so many elderly unable to drive anymore, maybe some generous person will just give you a car and take the value of the car as a deduction. There is always another train coming down the track.

