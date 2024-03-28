cancer support

I was recently diagnosed with cancer on my face. it is quite large ulcerative and looks horrible.it may require a lengthy surgery posssibly bone graft followed by a plastic surgery called flap surgery. I am in the midst of many Drs appts,chemotherapy had only one option, due to my chemical allergies it was a nonoption. So I am beginning an observational trial with repurposed meds which are 400 a month plus supplementation and keto diet,not covered by insurance or reimburseasble. If it can't be shrunk the surgery and recovery would be horrendous and possibly be disfiguring.There will need to be an evaluation by the surgeon in pittsburgh and my car needs much work to keep it going. Its at almost 200k.since it is 20 yrs old, will require much metal work and other things to keep it going for me for another year. Any help you can give will be appreciated. I did not put an amount here as it is unknown at this point. I am still processing. Please pray, share and give if you can. Prayers are the most important. Thank you.