cancer support

I was recently diagnosed with cancer on my face. it is quite large ulcerative and looks horrible.it may require a lengthy surgery posssibly bone graft followed by a plastic surgery called flap surgery. I am in the midst of many Drs appts,chemotherapy had only one option, due to my chemical allergies it was a nonoption. So I am beginning an observational trial with repurposed meds which are 400 a month plus supplementation and keto diet,not covered by insurance or reimburseasble. If it can't be shrunk the surgery and recovery would be horrendous and possibly be disfiguring.There will need to be an evaluation by the surgeon in pittsburgh and my car needs much work to keep it going. Its at almost 200k.since it is 20 yrs old, will require much metal work and other things to keep it going for me for another year. Any help you can give will be appreciated. I did not put an amount here as it is unknown at this point. I am still processing. Please pray, share and give if you can. Prayers are the most important. Thank you.
This Grant is provided by our Giver Army "Essentials for Life" Cause! God Bless! Philippians 4:19
November 14th, 2024
It is shrinking. compare to first picture of campaign. The observational meds are working with keto diet and nutriceuticals. Your help is still needed. My 900 a month doesn't begin to cover it and things keep breaking...car...microwave...etc. oray, share and give if you can.
November 3rd, 2024
IT'S SHRINKING!!! PLEASE HELP ME CONTINUE. PRAY, GIVE, SHARE. Thank you.
October 8th, 2024
Todays appointment with oncology surgeon was horrifying, due to the cancer being in the jawbone. the surgery can be done in parts or extensive reconstruction. If they simply remove rhe cancer and add a skin flap, that a 5 hr surgery and 7 day hospital stay if all goes well. If it's the full surgery its cancer removal a bone and skin graft from the scapula a titanium plate for stability and thats a 14 hour surgery if all goes well and minimum 2 week hospital stay. Im feeling overwhelmed. So he said I can throw the kitchen sink at it with the observational trial, another CT beginning of december to see if anything changes. If its shrinking treatment continues, if not surgery is scheduled.That's all out of pocket. I need prayer and help. A miracle would be awesome.
October 4th, 2024
Consult monday. Pray for safety, pray for me to be able to hear his options and make the best decision. Pray for all those affected by Helene and give as God leads.
i just had major car repair. More needed Pray God open the storehouse
September 22nd, 2024
I have a oncology surgery consult in pittsburgh October 7. please continue to pray, share and give if you can.
September 11th, 2024
Saw ENT today due to droop on cancer side which I thought may be infected. He says its from the cancer it's paralyzed and I won't get it back in his opinion. Referred immediately to ENT oncology in Pittsburgh, waiting for call. This will be much more complex care, much more costly and I covet your prayers and gifts if you can. Thank you.
September 8th, 2024
So apparently a very painful itchy rashy situation has happened mid thigh to bottoms of feet. Very painful lots of ER visits. cause not determined yet. I'm overwhelmed with pain..expense.. Repair and cancellation notice. Please pray..share and give if you can.
Blessings to all. Stay well and be safe.
July 11th, 2024
They were unable to determine if cancer is in the jaw bone which would be a much more significant surgery..bone graft..skin flap.a real mess. So...I will have my 2nd appt with a treating physician on monday. the first consult was 475. second treating Dr. 225 plus meds. This really needs to work to shrink this so I don't have a deforming dangerous complex surgery. It is not covered by insurance or reimburseable as none if the Drs participate due to the nature of the trial. There are overwhelming days where I wonder If I will ever have a normal face again. Any help you can give with ongoing expenses will be appreciated. Pray it works.
April 20th, 2024
I saw oncologist Friday. He believes the cancer is in the bone and surrounding lymph nodes. He did no labs snd only ordered a PET scan at my urging. He had only one chemo option which is highly reactive. 1 in 10 Normal people have a severe reaction such as myocarditis or Steven johnson reaction. He was not good IMO. I wouldnt trust a pet to him. I am going to request my ENT send me to UPMC oncologist and Im going to Do a consult with the 35 yr cancer oncologist now running a health and wellness clinic. Shes running a clinical trial overseeing 5 clinics using repurposed drugs that are showing great results with tumor reduction in even end stage cancer. Literally tens of thousands in this. This is not covered by ins and my part of meds would be 300 a month. If surgical only and bone is involved...bone removal. Can't imagine that is good. Continued prayer and support appreciated
