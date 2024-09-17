Sullivan Family Legal Fund

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $44,311

Campaign created by Kim Hodges

Campaign funds will be received by Keith Sullivan

Sullivan Family Legal Fund

We are here to aid and support Keith and his family in the coming months as he goes through the process of defending his rights to protect his family. He acted as any reasonable person would have to defend his life and his family. Pray for all families involved.  


Details:  On May 8th, 2023, a known criminal, who had a history of methamphetamine abuse, violent outburts, and armed standoffs with law enforcement including SWAT, was fatally shot on Mr. Sullivan's porch at 2am.  The Sullivans and other neighbors had called law enforcement leading up to the incident to report  violent behavior.  Law enforcement did not arrest assailant on two separate occasions. His bond had been revoked. The community is solidly behind Mr. Sullivan.   Legal fees, however, are adding up for this family.  The family was forced to pay a cash bond of 100,000 (full amount, no bondsman or property).   Keith is an owner of music school, former professor of music, and music director at his church. Thank you for sharing and contributing.  Please help stop this travesty from moving forward.


Please click the Follow button below to receive updates on the case and support events.  The fundraiser is the best way to receive reliable information.  God Bless You!

Recent Donations
Show:
Sherry Jones
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

You & your family are in our prayers!

Kaye Vick
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Robin and Travis Hill
$ 100.00 USD
9 hours ago

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with Keith and his family! When calling the police for help failed him, he did what a man does to protect his family. He doesn’t deserve to go through this nightmare! The police didn’t protect the ones who needed them and now they are charging him to cover their mistake!

J Claborn
$ 25.00 USD
9 hours ago

Bonita
$ 342.00 USD
8 days ago

Mic STOWE
$ 750.00 USD
30 days ago

From Gofundme

Jerry and Melody
$ 5000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wilson family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hi Keith, we support you and are thankful to have such a great music teacher for our kids. Let us know if there's any way we can help you all, as you continue to fight this. We're standing with you 100%!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

May God continue to provide peace, strength and understanding. May God’s will be accomplished and may we give HIM the glory and honor. We serve a mighty GOD!!

Robin
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Chip R.
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Roy B
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Cameron
$ 108.00 USD
3 months ago

Avalee B.
$ 414.00 USD
3 months ago

Bonfir3 t
$ 32.60 USD
3 months ago

Bonnie P
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

He will win. I was at the stand your ground hearing. Clearly, the county is trying to cover up their own mistakes of not doing anything by coming after a protective father.

Rodger King
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Bonita Hubble
$ 810.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Rally details

September 17th, 2024

Saturday, October 12th, 10am-12pm.  Dekalb County Courthouse steps- Fort Payne.

Update Rally details Image
Update #7

July 22nd, 2024

Unfortunately, despite Keith's team presenting two days of unimpeachable evidence, the judge has denied his immunity.  His lawyers now begin appealing that decision in Montgomery.

Update #6

June 11th, 2024

We have free support ribbons.  Please grab one if you are attending the Stand Your Ground hearing.  ARAB AREA - text 572-3900, Marshall County - Lake Guntersville Music Academy, Grove Oak - the Grove Oak Store.  God Bless You!

Update Update #6 Image
Update #5

May 30th, 2024

If you are coming to the Stand Your Ground hearing, please consider purchasing our support t-shirt and wearing - thank you! https://www.bonfire.com/stand-with-keith/

Update #4

May 19th, 2024

Keith had a polygraph today with FBI veteran polygrapher in Mobile.  Something he had requested.  Passed with 99.99% truthfulness on all events that evening.  

Update #3

May 8th, 2024

Thank you all for prayers and support!  The stand your ground/immunity trial is June 25th at 9am at the Dekalb County Courthouse.  We have decided to postpone the rally until after this hearing.  Hopefully, it won't be needed!  We need everyone to show up to support the ability to protect your family on your own property in Dekalb County!

Arraignment time change

April 15th, 2024

Please be advised, the arraignment has been moved to 9:45am Tuesday April 16th.  Thank you all for donating!  

Please Follow

March 29th, 2024

For accurate updates, please click the follow button.  Thank you!

Arraignment, 9am - April 16th, Dekalb County Alabama Courthouse.

Immunity hearing - 9am - June 25th, Dekalb County Alabama Courthouse.


Rally is being organized by Grove Oak community for late May.  Details coming soon.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo