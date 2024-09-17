Sullivan Family Legal Fund

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $44,311
We are here to aid and support Keith and his family in the coming months as he goes through the process of defending his rights to protect his family. He acted as any reasonable person would have to defend his life and his family. Pray for all families involved.
Details: On May 8th, 2023, a known criminal, who had a history of methamphetamine abuse, violent outburts, and armed standoffs with law enforcement including SWAT, was fatally shot on Mr. Sullivan's porch at 2am. The Sullivans and other neighbors had called law enforcement leading up to the incident to report violent behavior. Law enforcement did not arrest assailant on two separate occasions. His bond had been revoked. The community is solidly behind Mr. Sullivan. Legal fees, however, are adding up for this family. The family was forced to pay a cash bond of 100,000 (full amount, no bondsman or property). Keith is an owner of music school, former professor of music, and music director at his church. Thank you for sharing and contributing. Please help stop this travesty from moving forward.
You & your family are in our prayers!
Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with Keith and his family! When calling the police for help failed him, he did what a man does to protect his family. He doesn’t deserve to go through this nightmare! The police didn’t protect the ones who needed them and now they are charging him to cover their mistake!
Hi Keith, we support you and are thankful to have such a great music teacher for our kids. Let us know if there's any way we can help you all, as you continue to fight this. We're standing with you 100%!!!
May God continue to provide peace, strength and understanding. May God’s will be accomplished and may we give HIM the glory and honor. We serve a mighty GOD!!
He will win. I was at the stand your ground hearing. Clearly, the county is trying to cover up their own mistakes of not doing anything by coming after a protective father.
September 17th, 2024
Saturday, October 12th, 10am-12pm. Dekalb County Courthouse steps- Fort Payne.
July 22nd, 2024
Unfortunately, despite Keith's team presenting two days of unimpeachable evidence, the judge has denied his immunity. His lawyers now begin appealing that decision in Montgomery.
June 11th, 2024
We have free support ribbons. Please grab one if you are attending the Stand Your Ground hearing. ARAB AREA - text 572-3900, Marshall County - Lake Guntersville Music Academy, Grove Oak - the Grove Oak Store. God Bless You!
May 30th, 2024
If you are coming to the Stand Your Ground hearing, please consider purchasing our support t-shirt and wearing - thank you! https://www.bonfire.com/stand-with-keith/
May 19th, 2024
Keith had a polygraph today with FBI veteran polygrapher in Mobile. Something he had requested. Passed with 99.99% truthfulness on all events that evening.
May 8th, 2024
Thank you all for prayers and support! The stand your ground/immunity trial is June 25th at 9am at the Dekalb County Courthouse. We have decided to postpone the rally until after this hearing. Hopefully, it won't be needed! We need everyone to show up to support the ability to protect your family on your own property in Dekalb County!
April 15th, 2024
Please be advised, the arraignment has been moved to 9:45am Tuesday April 16th. Thank you all for donating!
March 29th, 2024
For accurate updates, please click the follow button. Thank you!
Arraignment, 9am - April 16th, Dekalb County Alabama Courthouse.
Immunity hearing - 9am - June 25th, Dekalb County Alabama Courthouse.
Rally is being organized by Grove Oak community for late May. Details coming soon.
