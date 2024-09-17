Sullivan Family Legal Fund

We are here to aid and support Keith and his family in the coming months as he goes through the process of defending his rights to protect his family. He acted as any reasonable person would have to defend his life and his family. Pray for all families involved.





Details: On May 8th, 2023, a known criminal, who had a history of methamphetamine abuse, violent outburts, and armed standoffs with law enforcement including SWAT, was fatally shot on Mr. Sullivan's porch at 2am. The Sullivans and other neighbors had called law enforcement leading up to the incident to report violent behavior. Law enforcement did not arrest assailant on two separate occasions. His bond had been revoked. The community is solidly behind Mr. Sullivan. Legal fees, however, are adding up for this family. The family was forced to pay a cash bond of 100,000 (full amount, no bondsman or property). Keith is an owner of music school, former professor of music, and music director at his church. Thank you for sharing and contributing. Please help stop this travesty from moving forward.





Please click the Follow button below to receive updates on the case and support events. The fundraiser is the best way to receive reliable information. God Bless You!