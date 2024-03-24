Aubrynn’s Answers

On August 6th, 2022, our beloved daughter Aubrynn Grundy tragically passed away following complications related to the COVID-19 vaccine. At the tender age of 17, Aubrynn's promising life was cut short.





Despite being fully vaccinated, Aubrynn experienced cardiac arrest 20 days after receiving the vaccine. Throughout her ordeal, she encountered mistreatment in urgent care facilities and received misinformation from various sources, including the CDC, social media platforms, and governmental bodies.





Deceived by assurances from prominent pharmaceutical companies, Aubrynn believed she was receiving a safe and effective vaccine. However, she ultimately suffered from myocarditis, highlighting the devastating consequences of such misinformation.





In our pursuit of justice for Aubrynn, we are endeavoring to secure the necessary funds to engage legal representation. Our objective is twofold: to hold accountable those responsible for Aubrynn's mistreatment and to raise awareness of the potential dangers associated with the Pfizer vaccine. My world has been torn apart.