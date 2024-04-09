Supporting the Tulkki’s, Scott & Aileen Tulkki

Back in January of 2023, Aileen was diagnosed with stage 4 metastasic breast cancer with a dismal outlook of 4-6 months life expectancy. Against the odds and with the support, prayers and help of many, she received a clean bill of health in September of 2023.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned about a week ago, in the middle of March. Same aggressive cancer with the same dismal outlook. Aileen and Scott are back to fighting this with everything they've got. Treatment last round was high dose drip chemo from March - June, alongside treatments with Dr Jeff - Integrative doctor- in Mankato. The drip chemo isn’t an option for this battle. For conventional treatment her options are limited to surgery, which she did, hormone blockers for the duration of her life, and palliative chemo (expected to extend her time by a couple months). At this time she has chosen to not take the palliative chemo due to the side effects and the length of detoxing from it. Dr Jeff has started high dose Vitamin C with Vitamin K3 infusions in March. These are weekly, and run about $800. Insurance doesn’t cover any of the supplements or the treatments in Mankato. Scott is currently using vacation/sick time to attend her treatments, but will have to move to unpaid time off soon.

This campaign has been created so that we can support them however we might. Funds received will go directly to Scott, to be used for medical care, gas, memory making time with the family & Aileen, as well as supplementing their reduced income. The Tulkki’s extend their heartfelt thank you to you, for being here, and supporting them in their fight. Aileen is in God’s hands, and trusts that His Will will be done.