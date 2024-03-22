Daniel's El Salvador Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $1,600
Raised:
USD $2,130
Campaign funds will be received by Sandy Kuzniar
Hey, this is Daniel! This summer I will be volunteering with my church, Grace Assembly of God (https://www.graceassembly.org), along with Kings Castle Ministries (https://www.kingscastle.org) to help evangelize in El Salvador! I have been on several mission trips before both nationally and internationally. These trips never cease to truly invoke meaningful relationships between these strangers and me. Although I most definitely will never see the people I've met again in my life, I can trust in the mutual evangelical love that we have both given each other. Just as on my other mission trips, I will make the most of El Salvador; learning and embracing the culture, learning and embracing the people, and teaching them to learn and embrace Christ.
What could I do to earn your donations? Any help needed? Or you could always simply donate directly. Above all else however, prayers are always appreciated! (Keep in mind, GiveSendGo is a free Christian platform. I am allotting them 3% of all donations.)
Thank you again!
- Daniel Kuzniar
Praying for safe travels and all that God will do in and through you.
Have a great trip! Praying that you will be the hands and feet of Jesus.
June 10th, 2024
Thank to to everybody who has donated both online and offline! We have reached $2,130 which is $530 past the goal. Thank you sincerely as both your money and prayers are deeply appreciated!
