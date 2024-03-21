Poorest of Pakistan

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,000
Total Raised:
USD $4,209
Raised this month:
USD $515
Campaign funds will be received by Rosa Castro
Hello beautiful people,
Please help the poorest christian families in Pakistan. They really need help to make ends meet. May God bless you all. Let's pray that our Sweet Lord will protect them all from any harm. Amen
God Bless You Brother
My God bless all of who receives this money
God bless you and all those God is helping through you!
May God bless your ministry among the poorest of the poor in Pakistan.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.