Supporting Judy Bradt

On Wednesday, March 20th , my mother Judy Bradt sadly and tragically lost her Luray, Virginia homestead due to fire. This house was built by her and my father. They owned and lived in this home for over 50 years. My sisters, Niki, Jennifer and I were raised in this home and shared many happy, family memories together there. The fire began due to a fallen power line, and the fire was unable to be contained due to extreme wind conditions. I am grateful to God that my mother and her pets escaped without harm. However, the home is a total loss and my mom was unable to retrieve any of her belongings due to the swiftness of the fire. I have established this GiveSendGo to provide financial assistance to her during this uncertain time, as she looks to rebuild her future.

