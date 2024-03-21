Supporting Judy Bradt

Raised:
USD $8,130
Campaign funds will be received by Judy Bradt
On Wednesday, March 20th , my mother Judy Bradt sadly and tragically lost her Luray, Virginia homestead due to fire. This house was built by her and my father. They owned and lived in this home for over 50 years. My sisters, Niki, Jennifer and I were raised in this home and shared many happy, family memories together there. The fire began due to a fallen power line, and the fire was unable to be contained due to extreme wind conditions. I am grateful to God that my mother and her pets escaped without harm. However, the home is a total loss and my mom was unable to retrieve any of her belongings due to the swiftness of the fire. I have established this GiveSendGo to provide financial assistance to her during this uncertain time, as she looks to rebuild her future.
We love you Judy. Marissa and Scott Hymes
More prayers your way.
Blessings still.
Much love and blessings to you.
Sending prayers from the Hemphill family
Prayers for you all ❤️
Continued prayers for you my friend!
Praying for this sweet family
Ben, I never had the pleasure of knowing you, but I knew your father and I know your mother well. Both wonderful people. I grew up out in that neck of the woods. My sincere condolences.
Ben, my thoughts are with you and your family.
May God heal your heart over this loss, and give you peace! God is our Healer and I believe you will receive all that you need for you and your babies! In Jesus Mighty Name Amen!
Praying for you Judy 🙏
May 12th, 2024
An update for all of those that have been so kind to help us during this difficult time.
A heart felt thank you to everyone for their prayers and donations. My mom is doing well and in good spirits. Being one of the strongest women I know and rarely seeing her cry, this devastating loss has brought her to tears many times over these past several weeks. Despite hardships she has encountered over the years, she always tries to hold her head up high, always giving thanks for any and all blessings that come her way.
My family and I have established temporary housing for her while we work on something more permanent. We are holding things together. It has not been easy and we have our ups and downs. The house was special to us. My Mom, Dad, Grandparents, neighbors, 4H friends, climbers, hikers, and friends who loved the outdoors helped in one way or another in building this beautiful house. Truly, it was one of a kind. Many years ago , the house was featured in an article published in the Page News & Courier. After my dad passed away, the house meant so much more to us (my mom and sisters).
I am blessed to have called it my childhood home. Fire is a horrible thing. We will be ok as I have faith and know God always provides. He has already provided through our many family and friends. It is extremely uplifting to see old friends and old names giving in this time of need. We are going to close this request soon and my Mom is going to post her own message.
Thank you all again for your generosity and may God abundantly bless you for your kindness.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.