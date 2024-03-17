Donald Lee Moss

I'm trying to help my hard working brother who is accused in the January 6th hoax. He's not a rioter, insurrectionist nor did he show any violence and did not vandalize anything. He acted more like a tourist caught up in the moment. They are trying to ruin his life with false claims and charges. He's close to retirement and they want to take everything he's worked his whole life to achieve. He's a carpenter and does manual labor to this day. They want to break his/our spirit as to be their puppets. His legal fees will be enormous and he needs help. The very people he backs have turned their backs to him. Please help my brother a true patriot and hard working citizen that has never accepted anything that he hasn't earned. He deserves your help. Please donate. Thanks