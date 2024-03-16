Supporting our Grandson

In October of 2023 our then 4 month old grandson was a victim of abuse while his mother, our daughter, was at work supporting him, and underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury and brain swelling and bleeding. He survived by the grace of God but now has multiple clusters of seizures a day as well as is permanently blind in both eyes. My husband and I have taken custody of him and have been caring for him since his release from the hospital and our daughter was recently able to move back home to be with her son. I have had to stop working to care for him and we have gotten behind on our bills dealing with all of his health problems. We risk losing our house and are just asking for a little help. We drive back and forth between our home and his numerous appointments 3 hours away. He will have more surgeries in the coming months and I won't be able to return to work until he is more stable. I have struggled with asking for help but this baby deserves a loving and stable home without the threat of homelessness after all he has and continues to endure. Please consider helping even the smallest amount.