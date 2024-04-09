CommandoRambo legal fees

Goal:
USD $2,900
Raised:
USD $1,122
Jamin Fite aka CommandoRambo is a pro-white, free speech activist who has recently come under persecution by the Florence County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina. Fite is accused of spreading informational flyers in several neighborhoods in the Florence County area. After paying a hefty sum for bail, he has been charged with 7 counts of "littering" and an additional 7 counts for distributing "obscene materials". The "littering" charge has penalties of up to $200 each while the "obscene materials" charge is far more serious, carrying a penalty of up to 3 years in prison.
If you are pro-white and care about the future of our people, please consider supporting activists like Mr Fite. Any funds raised will go toward legal fees to combat the malicious accusations raised by Florence County officials.
News story below...
https://youtu.be/Jh7GNQwssFU?si=emhln1WKt0G2msYk
May the Lord be with you always
XIV
Prayers
Don't give up brother. God is with us!
Keep exposing these demons. We are destined to win.
Here for you brother
Keep up the great work Brother.
Go get em ComandoRambo
Hang in there, Brother. Free speech is our right.
jews want you to accept their deceitful plea bargain. Do not do it. Stand by your word, unto death. Blessed are they that are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven. If you cuck to , what will your defense be before the Throne of God? Use every kangajew court proceeding to speak up. It is your hearing and you shall be heard.
God bless you brother 0/
Victory Brother
\0
