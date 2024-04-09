Campaign Image
CommandoRambo legal fees

Goal:

 USD $2,900

Raised:

 USD $1,122

Campaign created by Jamin Fite

Campaign funds will be received by Jamin Fite

Jamin Fite aka CommandoRambo is a pro-white, free speech activist who has recently come under persecution by the Florence County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina.   Fite is accused of spreading informational flyers in several neighborhoods in the Florence County area.  After paying a hefty sum for bail, he has been charged with 7 counts of "littering" and an additional 7 counts for distributing "obscene materials".  The "littering" charge has penalties of up to $200 each while the "obscene materials" charge is far more serious,  carrying a penalty of up to 3 years in prison.


If you are pro-white and care about the future of our people, please consider supporting activists like Mr Fite.  Any funds raised will go toward legal fees to combat the malicious accusations raised by Florence County officials.


News story below...

https://youtu.be/Jh7GNQwssFU?si=emhln1WKt0G2msYk

Recent Donations
Rob Xavier
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

May the Lord be with you always

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

XIV

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers

Bryson Hall
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Don't give up brother. God is with us!

James Drieson
$ 128.00 USD
8 months ago

Keep exposing these demons. We are destined to win.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Here for you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 114.00 USD
8 months ago

Keep up the great work Brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 73.00 USD
8 months ago

Go get em ComandoRambo

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Hang in there, Brother. Free speech is our right.

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
9 months ago

Christina Seidl
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

jews want you to accept their deceitful plea bargain. Do not do it. Stand by your word, unto death. Blessed are they that are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven. If you cuck to , what will your defense be before the Throne of God? Use every kangajew court proceeding to speak up. It is your hearing and you shall be heard.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

God bless you brother 0/

AntiParasitic
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Victory Brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
9 months ago

\0

Dustin Harnish
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

