Nicholas changed the world when he was born. A true fighter, God has brought him through many life wrenching challenges. First, with oxygen deprivation - brain damage, premature birth, cerebral palsy - multiple disabilities. He is teaching us a new way to succeed in life. Educating the wor doctors, specialists, and changing perceptions of special needs children.
Isaiah 40:30-31
Continuing prayers for you and Nicholas.
Blessings and Prayers
Prayers continually lifted. God Bless you🙏💜
Praying for your whole family Lynn. May the Lord continue to bestow his blessings upon Nicholas.
Praying for Nick, you and Mark, and other family and friends loving and supporting Nick and you all. Loving hugs to you all❣️
Prayers and love ❤️
Lynn, sending Nicholas and your family love and prayers during this difficult time.
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10
March 23rd, 2024
Nicholas resilience is a blessing. He requires further surgery after complete healing of his first feeding tube on February 16, 2024. for now he will have nasal tube for feedings. Not a perfect situation, but better than an IV alone.
God, we need you to hold Nicholas in your hands as makes this journey. We are thankful for all prayers. 🙏❤️
