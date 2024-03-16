Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Nicholas Changed the World

Raised:

 USD $1,825

Campaign created by Lynn Harper

Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Harper

Nicholas Changed the World

Nicholas changed the world when he was born. A true fighter, God has brought him through many life wrenching challenges. First, with oxygen deprivation - brain damage,  premature birth, cerebral palsy - multiple disabilities.  He is teaching us a new way to succeed in life. Educating the wor doctors, specialists, and changing perceptions of  special needs children. 

Isaiah 40:30-31

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Emily
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Continuing prayers for you and Nicholas.

Laura
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessings and Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Dennis Ober
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Sue Ricigliano
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers continually lifted. God Bless you🙏💜

Rusty S
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Brent and Dianne deMoville
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Annie Gandy
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for your whole family Lynn. May the Lord continue to bestow his blessings upon Nicholas.

S & K GAMBLE
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for Nick, you and Mark, and other family and friends loving and supporting Nick and you all. Loving hugs to you all❣️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers and love ❤️

Cindy Arnold
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Lynne Ewing
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Lynn, sending Nicholas and your family love and prayers during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10

Updates

Update #2

March 23rd, 2024

Nicholas resilience is a blessing. He requires further surgery after complete healing of his first feeding tube on February 16, 2024. for now he will have nasal tube for feedings. Not a perfect situation, but better than an IV alone.

God, we need you to hold Nicholas in your hands as makes this journey. We are thankful for all prayers. 🙏❤️

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo