JoAnna's Heart

This campaign was set up to hopefully ease and offset the financial burden for JoAnna's husband and family while going through this challenging time. To assist with medical costs, traveling expenses, and loss of wages and/or help with living expenses (to lighten the load mentally and physically on them) during JoAnna's recovery. She has such a Big Heart for God and for People, and has touched so many lives in so many different ways, that we're hoping we can give back a little of that love to her and her family! If you're unable to contribute financially, prayers are just as good as gold to bring her before God's throne in her healing journey!!

For those that have not heard, JoAnna Jackson had a heart attack on Tuesday night, March 12, and needed open heart surgery. God was in the details and had the family in the cities near a local hospital that was able to transfer her via ambulance to a cardiology hospital, and He was in every step along the way, holding her in His hands! She ended up having several surgeries while at Fairview in Edina, during the time she was there from Tuesday night through Friday morning. She was transferred Friday morning from Fairview to the U of M (after being placed on an ecmo machine) where they are able to monitor her better on this machine.

The providers say she is a fighter, but has a long road to recovering and healing.. If you are in a place to be able to help out financially, I know they would be humbly grateful!!

JoAnna is beloved in her family and community as a positive, cheerful, "larger than life", get it done personality! She is a Devoted Wife, Loving Mother, Caring Daughter-in-law, Amazing Daughter and Sister. She is a Beautiful Friend to many, Church Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher, Homeschooling Volunteer, Community Advocate for Biblical Citizenship, and so much more!!! She is always trying to lend a helping hand wherever and whenever she can!

Whatever you can do to help is extremely appreciated!!

All donations received will be given to JoAnna's family through her parents account.