Helping Grace leave the Philippines

Hello Everyone! My name is chichi. I made this account for Grace who has become a friend and family. She came to the Philippines in the year 2016 as a student with little to no help through college. She graduated Bachelor’s of science in Nursing in the year 2020 just right before the pandemic . She is not illegible to get a student visa anymore because she is already a college graduate. She tried to raise funds herself to go back home to Nigeria and start a live as a nurse but unfortunately her parents cannot afford to help her with mounting immigration overstay fees because of no family support due to conflict in the family and she was on the receiving side of the conflict therefore left with no support.

Unfortunately due to relying on personal income from hair braiding and babysitting jobs she cannot be able to pay all expenses needed to clear out her immigration debts.

I am asking anyone who this campaign was shared with if you can make a donation to help Grace in exiting the Philippines to start her life in Nigeria.

Thank you for your cooperation and kindness. If a donation cannot be provided a prayer for this case would also be wonderful

God bless you all ❤️