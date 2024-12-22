Honoring Kirsty Hall

Our beloved Kirsty tragically passed away on December 18th leaving a large void in the hearts for whom she touched. Kirtys infectious smile, laughter and spirit lives on. She was a beautiful person who loved the outdoors, cycling, traveling and caring for her patients. She will be deeply missed by her coworkers, friends and loved ones. This fundraiser is being organized by her coworkers to help cover the costs of her celebration of life ceremony, memorial plaque and her unplanned cremation expenses. The celebration of life ceremony date is to be determined and will be sent out to all as soon as details are finalized. The memorial plaque will be placed on one of her favorite hikes on Mount Hood in the later spring.

Kirsty loved animals and she especially missed her beloved German Shepard named Dougall who had a permanent place in her heart who passed away in 2019. All extra donations on top of what is needed to cover her end of life celebration, plaque and cremation expenses will be donated to the Humane Society as that would have been her wish. Kirstys spirit will live on through those she touched. Thank You.