Honoring Kirsty Hall

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,238
Campaign funds will be received by andrea baker
Our beloved Kirsty tragically passed away on December 18th leaving a large void in the hearts for whom she touched. Kirtys infectious smile, laughter and spirit lives on. She was a beautiful person who loved the outdoors, cycling, traveling and caring for her patients. She will be deeply missed by her coworkers, friends and loved ones. This fundraiser is being organized by her coworkers to help cover the costs of her celebration of life ceremony, memorial plaque and her unplanned cremation expenses. The celebration of life ceremony date is to be determined and will be sent out to all as soon as details are finalized. The memorial plaque will be placed on one of her favorite hikes on Mount Hood in the later spring.
Kirsty loved animals and she especially missed her beloved German Shepard named Dougall who had a permanent place in her heart who passed away in 2019. All extra donations on top of what is needed to cover her end of life celebration, plaque and cremation expenses will be donated to the Humane Society as that would have been her wish. Kirstys spirit will live on through those she touched. Thank You.
❤️
RIP, Kristy.
Such a beautiful person, ALWAYS willing to help with pleasure! She will be missed!
Sending my condolences to all who loved Kirsty! I remember working with her a couple of times and she was always so hardworking and went above and beyond for patients. May her soul rest in peace.
MSPCU coworkers PLEASE step up. Our sweet coworker’s body sits in a freezer right now almost 3 weeks after her death because her family didn’t love her enough to keep in touch with her and can’t be reached, and for lack of funds. She deserves better. She was our work family. Times are tough on everyone but if we all give what we can then we can give her the rest that she deserves.
My prayers for all who loved you.
I'll miss working with you and seeing the joy you were able to bring into the room with you. You always worked so hard to care for others and treated everyone with kindness dignity and respect.
Your kind heart and care for those around you will be remembered by so many. I wish the same could have been shared with you in equal measure.
I only met Kirsty a few times, but she was an absolute delight. Sending so much warmth and energy to the people who love her.
Kirsty helped entertain our family several times while visiting Portland. One thing I will always remember when I hear her name is that huge smile and laughter she had while in Denver and visited Casablanca Bonitas. Rest in peace Kirsty
I want to express my deepest condolences to all who loved Kirsty and are missing her today. Thinking of you and sending you hugs. 🫂
January 12th, 2025
Hello everyone. I will be able to hand deliver the funds raised to the funeral home tomorrow due to the efforts of this fundraising event and the generosity of everyone who has contributed. Through this, venmo funds and a partial contribution from her Yaju her partner she is going to get creamated within the next few days. You have all done such an amazing thing to her give Kirsty a timely cremation. Donations are now being sirected to her celebration of life event and Details will be finalized soon. At this time it is likely going to be at Barton Park on the summer solstice on saturday June 21st. Danny, Shirea and Rebecca are other points of contact for more detailed information. Please feel free to email me at andreab0827@gmail.com if you have questions. I am a busy bee these days but doing my best ot help with this effort. If you would like to see a funeral home receipt I will have that too:) Just let me know.
thank you & blessings,
andrea
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.