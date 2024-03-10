Help Support Independent WWII 3D Christian Movie

Goal:
HONOR GOD AND OUR WWII VETS AT THE SAME TIME.
DON'T LET HOLLYWOOD WIN THE CULTURE WARS. HERE'S HOW YOU CAN FIGHT BACK AND WIN, AS OUR TROOPS FOUGHT AND WON, BUT IN 5 MINUTES FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME.
MOVIE SYNOPSIS:
During the blizzards in 1944 Northern Germany, during the Battle of the Bulge, a lone tank driver whose crew has been killed meets up with two soldiers from different armies; a tough British Colonel who may or may not be rational, and a seeming American soldier who may or may not be a Nazi. His Christian values demand the Tanker share the only shelter from the blistering, deadly cold: his tank. But who can be trusted? And thus begins a sometimes harrowing psychological drama/thriller during Christmas Eve into Christmas day, steeped in faith-based themes and scripture.
THE FIRST 3D FAITH-BASED DRAMA
The first faith-based drama in stereoscopic 3D, packed with the Excitement of a war time blizzard and danger at every turn, paying tribute to God and our servicemen whose faith in him led to the greatest American victory in history.
Writer/producer/Director David Rosler has extensive 40 years creative experience for major movie companies. Becoming a Christian producer in this age has crippled his former career so we need your help! See his background at www.roslerstudios.com
Associate Producer; Kathy Shell - Amidon
EXCITING NEWS UPDATE: We are just a few short weeks away from finalizing the film but we need your help with completion funds and P & A marketing dollars. Your contributions are much appreciated to help us bring this exciting film to theaters. Please give generously or whatever you think is appropriate to honor God and our troops.
Can't wait to see this!
Praise The KING. ❤️🙌
Praying for this movie to get finished. It sounds like a wonderful movie!! We need many more movies like this!!
Wish you much success!
I believe this movie will encourage others and take them down the path of faith and prayer. I can't wait to see this movie myself; it's beautiful, different and well done. I'm most excited this movie will bring in audiences of all ages that normally don't go see Chrisitian movies because it is different and lead them back to God.
Outstanding! I love this idea and Christian perspective about WWII .
I've seen some of the footage that is completed in 3D and I believe this movie will be as good or better than any Hollywood movie you'll ever see!! Great job! Can't wait to see this.
I so firmly believe in this movie, guys. The message it conveys is one of hope, faith, love and freedom in Christ. It appeals to the young, the old, the faithful and the person questioning what life is all about. Great job, David!
David Rosler has the talent to do a movie on a shoestring budget. I’ve seen his work before and he is seriously a brilliant dude! Plus, he’s a great storyteller and with that said, this movie is going to be awesome!
After hearing the pitch and seeing clips of the cinematic quality of this project in 2023 with writer/producer/director David Rosler, I was compelled to support not just another source of family-friendly entertainment, but one with a distinct message that will resonate with audiences of all ages, especially given David's adeptness to 3D technology and how that translates to story on screen.
Go! Go!
We need more Christian movies!!!
