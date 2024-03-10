Help Support Independent WWII 3D Christian Movie

***Please check your bank account to make sure your donation has been withdrawn and sent through. If not, please text us at 615 439 0161.**

HONOR GOD AND OUR WWII VETS AT THE SAME TIME.

DON'T LET HOLLYWOOD WIN THE CULTURE WARS. HERE'S HOW YOU CAN FIGHT BACK AND WIN, AS OUR TROOPS FOUGHT AND WON, BUT IN 5 MINUTES FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME.





MOVIE SYNOPSIS:





During the blizzards in 1944 Northern Germany, during the Battle of the Bulge, a lone tank driver whose crew has been killed meets up with two soldiers from different armies; a tough British Colonel who may or may not be rational, and a seeming American soldier who may or may not be a Nazi. His Christian values demand the Tanker share the only shelter from the blistering, deadly cold: his tank. But who can be trusted? And thus begins a sometimes harrowing psychological drama/thriller during Christmas Eve into Christmas day, steeped in faith-based themes and scripture.





THE FIRST 3D FAITH-BASED DRAMA





The first faith-based drama in stereoscopic 3D, packed with the Excitement of a war time blizzard and danger at every turn, paying tribute to God and our servicemen whose faith in him led to the greatest American victory in history.





SEE THE PROOF

You can see the proof of the amazing Hollywood-level 3D at www.godsarmored.com





Writer/producer/Director David Rosler has extensive 40 years creative experience for major movie companies. Becoming a Christian producer in this age has crippled his former career so we need your help! See his background at www.roslerstudios.com

Associate Producer; Kathy Shell - Amidon

EXCITING NEWS UPDATE: We are just a few short weeks away from finalizing the film but we need your help with completion funds and P & A marketing dollars. Your contributions are much appreciated to help us bring this exciting film to theaters. Please give generously or whatever you think is appropriate to honor God and our troops.



If you prefer to donate through cash app or venmo you can find those options on our website at www.godsarmored.com





