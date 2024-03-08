Raised:
USD $875
Campaign funds will be received by beckie Milberger
This is a fundraiser for Beckie M. who is struggling with cancer and recently broke an ankle, requiring surgery. She can not work right now. Hopefully we can pull together and glorify God with our charity, prayers and encouragement.
Sending Love and Prayers.
Loving you always!
