Supporting Widow Sister Erin Gardner and fam

One of our own is in distress.

Friends of Erin Gardner are starting this on her behalf. Erin graciously hosted many Former Fed talks for those who have lost a loved one to hospital protocol. Erin, herself lost her husband to be, Chuck. Despite her grief she selflessly has taken in her Mother in her home when she needed a place to stay temporarily. Erin has been looking for work to support herself.

Recently, she had yet another set back with a fire in her home. Consequently she is now staying in a hotel with her Son and Mother. She will needs extra funds for for hotel bill, new appliances , and everything that has been destroyed by fire/smoke and water damage etc. to help settle back in her home after the fire. If you can help, it would be very much appreciated.

If you can’t help financially, please share!!! Also, keep in your prayers and emotional support.

Thank you.

Ps: Every dollar donated goes straight to Erin Gardner/ O‘Brien