Campaign Image

Supporting Widow Sister Erin Gardner and fam

Raised:

 USD $1,440

Campaign created by Briana MacDowell Ross

Campaign funds will be received by Erin Gardner

Supporting Widow Sister Erin Gardner and fam

One of our own is in distress. 

Friends of Erin Gardner are starting this on her behalf. Erin graciously hosted many Former Fed talks for those who have lost a loved one to hospital protocol. Erin, herself lost her husband to be, Chuck. Despite her grief she selflessly has taken in her Mother in her home when she needed a place to stay temporarily. Erin has been looking for work to support herself.

Recently, she had yet another set back with a fire in her home. Consequently she is now staying in a hotel with her Son and Mother. She will needs extra funds for for hotel bill, new appliances , and everything that has been destroyed by fire/smoke and water damage etc. to help settle back in her home after the fire. If you can help, it would be very much appreciated.

If you can’t help financially, please share!!! Also, keep in your prayers and emotional support.

Thank you.

Ps: Every dollar donated goes straight to Erin Gardner/ O‘Brien

Recent Donations
Show:
Catherine P
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Kelly Cornelius
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

🙏 🙏

Patty
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying too

Marie McMahel
$ 250.00 USD
10 months ago

Cheri
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Erin, I am praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Sending prayers my friend 💗

Jan Campbell Sluzalis
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

🙏 🙏 🙏

Tony
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Patti Lamar
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

May the favor of God and all His blessings be upon you from this day forward and forever more! We love you and are praying for everything to get straightened out quick!!! Hang in there! Your “Sunday” is coming!!! 🙏🙌🙏

Dawn gavers
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Sending love and prayers

Janet Weiner
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you Erin. Prayers🙏🙏🙏

Liz Dewey
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Nancy Best
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Sending you love and hugs Erin. So very sorry this happened !💙💙💙

Jrpeagler
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you my sister. I hope God keep sending you blessings!!!

Becky K Chgo
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Sharyn Dupont Morehead
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you Erin !!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo