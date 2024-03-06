A journey of healing





In 2015, I was diagnosed with a tumor in my left maxillary sinus. Without a biopsy, a doctor recommended radiation over surgery, which I declined. Since then, I have struggled to find medical support; no doctor has agreed to examine or refer me to a surgeon. Turning to alternative treatments like High Dose Vitamin C I.V. and Ozone Blood infusions sustained my health until 2020 when financial constraints forced me to stop.





Despite my efforts, my health has deteriorated further, exacerbated by a recent head injury at work. The tumor is growing, and symptoms have resurfaced. Recently, I have been accepted as a patient at Hope 4 Cancer in Mexico https://hope4cancer.com/ where I hope to receive specialized care that is unavailable to me in Canada. Currently, I am receiving treatments at a private clinic in Calgary. I've documented my journey on X under @MrJohnBJones for more details.





I am reaching out for help to raise funds for ongoing treatments travel expenses and for surgery, as I embark on this journey. Your support and assistance in any form would be immensely appreciated.

With GODS assistance I will get through this.

I love you all.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. God bless you, and have a wonderful day.













My name is John Jones, and I find myself facing one of the toughest challenges of my life. Throughout my years, I've always been a hardworking individual, starting my first job at the age of 14. Now at 45, I am a proud father of two intelligent and strong teenagers, and fortunate to be married to a beautiful, hardworking woman who has been my rock.