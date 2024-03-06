Financial Aid for Mexican Private Kindergarten

この記事は英語と日本語の２か国語表記です。スクロールダウンすると、下の方に日本語の説明があります。



Hello everyone. This is Sakae Kishida, a fundraiser for El Pedregal Cultural Institute (Institute Cultura El Pedregal).

Our institute is a small private organization directed by Miriam Espin Elizalde, a qualified primary school teacher. We are running a free kindergarten and nursery home for infants and toddlers in a mountain village in Morelos state, in southern Mexico. Our kindergarten provides a variety of educative classes and healthy meals to six children, who were unable to adjust to other kindergartens. In the nursery division, two nursery teachers are caring for two infants.

We lack a stable economic foundation that is necessary to continue our educational activities. Currently, our kindergarten and nursery home are financed by my private salary as a translator (I am Miriam's husband), as well as support from my father who lives in Japan, and Miriam's friend who lives in Switzerland. However, we have to say that our financial basis is very fragile and we need more solid support.

Please support our school financially by becoming a regular monthly supporter. The donations collected here will be used for school operations, including the salaries of teachers and childcare workers (1 full-time, 3 part-time), teaching materials, and healthy food for the children.

Onetime donation is also welcome.



El Pedregal, where we live, is a small mountain village with a population of less than 1000 people. There is another kindergarten and elementary school in the village, but children who cannot fit in well with that kindergarten/school have no other options for school education. So, that's why our institute is trying to provide a high-quality alternative free education in this locality.



Please support our activities. Although Miriam and I (Sakae) are Christians, our school policy is to respect diverse faiths and accept children from all family backgrounds. We would appreciate it if you could direct your support towards our group. Your support will provide a better education to children, creating a brighter future for Mexican children.



Thank you for your attention.

Best wishes,

Sakae Kishida, El Pedregal Cultural Institute fundraiser





(For your reference)



About our Institute



El Pedregal Cultural Institute (Institute Cultura El Pedregal)



Location:

Calle S/N, Colonia El Pedregal,

Tlalnepantla Morelos, 62534 Mexico

Main objective:

To provide free alternative child education to low-income local families

Members: A full-time teacher, several temporary workers including assistant teachers and childcarers, and a fundraiser and several volunteer members (As of November 2023)



Miriam Espin Elizalde (Director/Main teacher)



Gloria Figueroa Salas (Childcarer / School Assistant)



Abigail Gabriela Monray Espin (Childcarer / School Assistant)



Sakae Kishida (Assistant Teacher / Fundraiser)



And some more volunteer members



Funding: Donation Based

Established in: September, 2023

Director: Miriam Elizabeth Espin Elizalde

Contact: mirelizz2000@gmail.com

ikarusakae@gmail.com





（ここからは日本語での説明です）



メキシコの山村にある幼稚園のサポーターになってください！





こんにちは、みなさん。岸田栄（きしださかえ）と申します。 エル・ペドレガル文化学院（Institute Cultura El Pedregal）で資金調達を担当しています。



私たちの学院は、小学校教師の資格を持つミリアム・エスピン・エリザルデが代表を務める小規模な民間団体です。私たちは、メキシコ南部モレロス州の山村で、乳幼児を対象とした無料の幼稚園と保育園を運営しています。 現在幼稚園では、他の幼稚園になじめなかった子たちを中心に、6人の児童が学んでいます。ここでは週に５日、各種の授業と健康的な給食を提供しています。いっぽう保育部門では、現在、２名の乳児の保育を行っています。



目下の大きな課題は、これらの教育活動を長期的に継続するための安定した経済基盤を欠いていることです。今現在、私たちの幼稚園と保育園の運営資金は、翻訳者として働く私、岸田栄の個人給与からの充当金と（私は当学院代表のミリアムの夫です）、日本に住む私の父と、スイスに住むミリアムの友人からの援助によってまかなわれています。しかし今なお、財政基盤は非常に脆弱だと言わざるを得ません。多くの人たちからの、より強固な支援を必要としています。



ぜひとも、この募金プラットフォームのマンスリーサポーター（毎月一定額を寄付するサポーター）として私たちの幼稚園/保育園を経済的にご支援いただけますよう、関係者一同、真摯に希望しています。ここで集まった寄付金は、本校の教職員（常勤1名、非常勤3名）の給与、教材費、子供たちが毎日食べる健康的な給食の費用を含めた、学校運営資金として活用されます。



もちろん、金額の多少を問わず、１回限定の寄付も歓迎いたします。



私たちが暮らすエル・ペドレガルは人口1000人にも満たない、メキシコ山間部の小さな山村です。村内には他にも１校、幼稚園と小学校を兼ねた公立校がありますが、そこの学校になじめなかったり、入学定員の中に入れなかったり、各種の必要費用が支払えない家庭の子どもたちは、この村で学校教育を受ける選択肢が他にありません。だからこそ私たちの学院が、この地域において、質の高い無料の代替教育の機会を提供しようしているのです。



ぜひ、私たちの活動をご支援ください。本地域の代表的な宗教はカトリックですが、私たちの学院では、それ以外の多様な信仰も尊重し、あらゆる家族背景の子供たちを受け入れることを方針としています。ぜひとも、私たちの活動へのご支援を賜れますよう、重ねてお願い申し上げます。 皆さんの支援によって、この地の子供たちにより良い教育の機会が提供でき、子供たちの明るい未来を創ることができます。



最後までお読みくださり、ありがとうございました！



エル・ペドレガル文化学院 資金調達担当

岸田栄（きしださかえ）



（以下は、参考情報です）



当学院について





エル・ペドレガル文化学院 (Institute Cultura El Pedregal)



所在地：

Calle Sinaloa S/N, Colonia El Pedregal,

Tlalnepantla Morelos, 62534 Mexico



主要な活動目標：

当地の低所得世帯を対象に、良質な無料の児童教育機会を提供する



活動メンバー：

専任教員1名、パートタイムの教員・保育士４名、そのほかボランティアメンバー数名（2024年3月現在）



Miriam Espin Elizalde (代表/専任教員)



Gloria Figueroa Salas (保育士 / 補助職員)



Abigail Gabriela Monray Espin (保育士 / 補助職員)



Sakae Kishida (補助教員・資金調達担当)



その他にも、数名のメンバーが当校の活動を支えています。



資金調達方法: 寄付ベース

設立時期：2023年9月

代表： Miriam Espin Elizalde

連絡先: mirelizz2000@gmail.com

ikarusakae@gmail.com











