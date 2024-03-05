Remembering Brandon Tague

Raised:
USD $1,150
Campaign funds will be received by Trevor Tague
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in support of Brandon’s two kids that are mourning the loss of their father. Proceeds will be used to help offset memorial costs and the remaining proceeds will be entered into a trust in the name of his children to be used for their benefit
In loving memory of Brandon for Trevor and Kori. Lynn and John
Wish we were able to donate more. Love you all!
