Remembering Brandon Tague

Raised:

 USD $1,150

Campaign created by Herb White

Campaign funds will be received by Trevor Tague

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in support of Brandon’s two kids that are mourning the loss of their father.    Proceeds will be used to help offset memorial costs and the remaining proceeds will be entered into a trust in the name of his children to be used for their benefit 

Recent Donations
Mike Hanbery and Family
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 months ago

In loving memory of Brandon for Trevor and Kori. Lynn and John

Jeff and Erin
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Wish we were able to donate more. Love you all!

