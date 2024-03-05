Supporting Ann Dunkle's fight against glioblastoma

TO READ ALL OF THE UPDATES ON ANN, PLEASE CLICK AND LOOK UNDER THIS INITIAL PARAGRAPH. As some of you might not know, my mother in law Ann Dunkle, was recently diagnosed in February with Glioblastoma, which is a high grade brain cancer (tumor). Unexpectedly we have found ourselves in the midst of another heartbreaking event for our family. So many of you were so kind in donating money, food, time and prayers to my sister in law Erin Dunkle ( Ann's daughter), and it was very appreciated more than words can express. Ann underwent a craniotomy, to remove the tumor from her brain, at the Cleveland Clinic on March 1, 2024. Chemotherapy and radiation are to follow, but they are not cures for this devastating cancer. Several family members are researching adjunct therapies, and exhausting every option to try to extend her life, and the quality of it. Ann is a beloved mother of 4, Grammie to 14 grandchildren, and a great grandmother to 4. She has generously, and selflessly devoted herself to her family, community, and as a school psychologist, and counselor. Aside from the many prayers that have been prayed for her, and continued prayers, we are setting up this page so we can finally give back to a women who has always been the giver. To help with her ongoing medical expenses, and her tough journey a head, we would truly appreciate any donations that will help her have one less big thing to stress over. Big or small anything will help, and bring so much love and joy to Ann's heart. Thank you all for taking the time to read this, and God bless.