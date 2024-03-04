Supporting the Carver family

Raised:
Our neighbor and good friend Glenn Carver could really use everyone’s help. He has had the fight of his life the past few years, after his diagnosis with stage 4 cancer. If you’ve ever met Glenn, you can surely agree he’s made a mark with his kindness and gratitude. If you’re able, can you please do the same with a donation to go towards his family’s needs in such a difficult time.
My brother Glenn, I miss you man. You were truly an awesome friend. Thank you for your friendship. I will never forget your kindness and smile.
With all my love for you, Lisa and Grant. ♥️ Amy
Hank & Karen
May God continue your legacy of hope and inspiration through your beautiful wife and Son.
You were a bright spot in this world Glenn. You will be missed.
My Brother...from another Mother! You stood In The Heat! You graduated from The University of Adversity (all must enroll)! You earned your PhD in Love (Husband, Father and Brother)! DG
Our hearts are breaking especially when we are reading all of the special words for your Glenn from so many who cared about him and you and Grant, Lisa. Many prayers of strength and hope are being sent your way. Wish I could come to Glenn’s Celebration of Life.
God Bless
Great friend and customer.
Our prayer is for God's love and comfort be with you both.
Keeping you and your family in our prayers.
Praying for your family
I attend WCC with you all. While I do not think we have met, I wanted to send my condolences. May God provide you with comfort and peace.
