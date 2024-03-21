Help fund the many FREE or Low Cost Rescues we do!

We are a Drone Service that provides Pet / Human and Livestock Thermal Drone Searches in the New Hampshire Seacoast and Southern Maine Region. We do many local calls for FREE or low cost, depending on how close they are to our base or their financial situation. We also will assist ANY Police or Fire Department at NO COST for any Life Safety call.

We recently invested another $20,000 in our newest DJI Matrice 30T Thermal Drone, which is the same drone that most police and fire departments currently use.

So please consider dropping a few dollars to help us continue to help those in our local community and those in tight financial situations. * We are not a charity and we are a For-Profit Business, however we choose to give back to our community often by doing charity work at no or very low cost. Your donations are NOT tax deductable.

-Rob Russell

Owner, 2A TAC AIR Ops Drone Services