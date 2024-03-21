Campaign Image

Help fund the many FREE or Low Cost Rescues we do!

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $3,987

Campaign created by Robert W Russell

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Russell

We are a Drone Service that provides Pet / Human and Livestock Thermal Drone Searches in the New Hampshire Seacoast and Southern Maine Region.  We do many local calls for FREE or low cost, depending on how close they are to our base or their financial situation.  We also will assist ANY Police or Fire Department at NO COST for any Life Safety call.

We recently invested another $20,000 in our newest DJI Matrice 30T Thermal Drone, which is the same drone that most police and fire departments currently use. 

So please consider dropping a few dollars to help us continue to help those in our local community and those in tight financial situations.  * We are not a charity and we are a For-Profit Business, however we choose to give back to our community often by doing charity work at no or very low cost.  Your donations are NOT tax deductable.

-Rob Russell

Owner, 2A TAC AIR Ops Drone Services

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
7 days ago

Rob, Thank you for the generous donation of your time and expertise in helping to locate lost animals. We’re very grateful!

Jenn Arsenault
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Thank you for caring so much and helping people find their animals. You give hope when hope is needed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Diana Griffin
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Thank you for all you do…hoping this will help just a little. Hoping you find these missing babies and bring back to their loved ones. Be safe..and wising you a Merry Christmas!

Debora Mclaughlin
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

May this help a pet in need.

Terra Verge
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Thank you for what you do for these animals with little to NO cost to their people! You have an amazing heart, it’s truly unfortunate others don’t! Prayers for those missing and for you in your search of them. Merry Christmas. 🎄

In loving memory of Kiki
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Thank you for everything you are and do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Mittens
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work, hoping I will be able to use you soon after a new sighting.

Bucky
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

I hope Bucky has the best life ever now!

Ruth Yarid Pereen
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Not all heroes wear capes! Thank you for all you do to rescue and save our precious fur babies.

Bucket
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you!

Buckethead in VT
$ 47.00 USD
4 months ago

Buckethead's odds of recovery alive improved as soon as your company joined the search.

Buckethead
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Rob, thank you for being the selfless, caring, helpful human being you are! Any animal lover is a friend of mine, whether I know them or not. I appreciate you and your efforts so much!!

Katie Belval
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for the work that you do!

Jacqueline Wilkins
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying you find “Bucket Head” and he finds a new safe loving home. 🙏🏻

Julie Paye
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Thanks for all you do to help those in need and doing it with such integrity 👏

Amy Johnson
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for the selfless work you do for those without a voice of their own!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Judy Robert
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Following and praying that Buckethead is found and that he is safe. This has touched my heart and my daughter as well. Hope this little bit will help.

Updates

Raising Money to Purchase Several Humane Dog and Cat Traps

December 9th, 2024

We are currently raising money to purchase one large Missy Style Walk in Dog Trap and several smaller traps.  The total for all of these traps will likely be in the area of $2-3k.  These traps will be used for both Charity (free) work and paying customers.  Any help is appreciated.

Update Raising Money to Purchase Several Humane Dog and Cat Traps Image
Polly Rescue in Barnstead NH!

March 21st, 2024

On 3/20/2024 we responded to Barnstead NH less than 2 hours after a medium size dog named Polly had gone missing in the woods behind her home.  We were told she had some medical issues and we knew the weather was about to turn.  Upon arriving and getting the drone up, we were able to locate Polly on the first flight and in just minutes!  We were early able to walk in her owners to take her back to her home, where aside for being a little cold and muddy, she appeared just fine!  This scenario represents the best case where we are called as soon as possible and get on scene fast, which enables the highest chance of success.

What a great result!

Update Polly Rescue in Barnstead NH! Image
The Ashley Turcotte Missing Person Case

March 11th, 2024

Our Drone Teams have been on the ground and assisting the Barnstead Police and NH Fish and Game within days of Ashley's tragic disappearance.  Since then, we have been going out to Barnstead every weekend to survey the area with our two Thermal Drone Teams.  We do this all on our own time and at our own expense.  We want to find Ashley and help bring her home to her family.  We are committed to this effort.

Update The Ashley Turcotte Missing Person Case Image
The search for Mabel!

March 11th, 2024

We went up to Acton Maine to search for Mabel seven times before she was finally located and rescued!  And she is safe and back with her family!

Update The search for Mabel! Image
Pollie was rescued in Lebanon Maine!

March 11th, 2024

Pollie was on the run for four days and was leaving paw prints everywhere she walked!  She lost 20 pounds and was tracked and rescued by a combination of our drone and community support!

Update Pollie was rescued in Lebanon Maine! Image
A great rescue!

March 11th, 2024

Lost dog Jordan in Lebanon Maine!  Rescued in less than 24 hours after he was reported missing!

Update A great rescue! Image
Today is day ONE of this drive to get our next, and MUCH more capable Drone. Please consider supporting this.

March 4th, 2024

The support in the community has been incredibly humbling and we have been so blessed to receive all of the kind messages and words of encouragement from so many people!

Please consider sharing this and supporting!

-Rob

Update Today is day ONE of this drive to get our next, and MUCH more capable Drone. Please consider supporting this. Image

