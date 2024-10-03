Medical Needs for Paton Green

I’ve created this GiveSendGo to ask for donations for my nephew Paton. His parents wrote up the following to explain his needs. Thank you all.





Paton began showing signs of health issues in 2020, but they were manageable until 2022 when we then began to seek more intentional medical help. In Spring 2023 all of his previous health issues exploded and the situation changed literally overnight. Due to extreme weakness, pain, and sensitivity to touch, light, and sound, he has gotten to the point where he is requiring help for all daily tasks. As time goes on he has continued to decline in multiple areas over the last year such as; loss of communication abilities, cognitive issues, more areas of pain and sensitivity, extreme discomfort during periods of sitting upright which require use of a wagon or reclined wheelchair when in public, mental health struggles, loss of muscle tone and dexterity, and limited ability to handle being with family.

While we daily ask the Father for ultimate healing, we believe He often uses ordinary means to bring that about. Throughout this entire process we have pursued testing, specialists, and treatment options both in the mainstream medical system and alternative medicine under the care of a practitioner. While there have been some answers, nothing has been (yet) discovered as the cause of his declining body.

During March we have a planned hospital admission for Paton where we will attempt to alleviate some of his pain and related issues. Even if this is successful we are looking at years of both physical and mental recovery.

We intend to use additional funds raised on this platform to do the following:



-Purchase medications and supplements (this alone is hundreds of dollars monthly)



-Pursue more testing and assessments

-Receive care from out-of-network providers who can give more specific advice on diet, lifestyle, and healing modalities that would help Paton (for example, hyperbaric oxygen chamber use)

-Specific diet alterations

-Provide physical and occupational therapies, as well as counseling

-Purchase adaptive aids for our home (walker, hand rails, etc)

-Accommodations and costs as we travel to appointments, clinics, therapies, etc

-Loss of work hours as Caleb and family help with appointments and childcare.

We are so thankful for those who are already praying for our son and our family through this. Thank you for your support and prayers.



