Supporting Hope Anne Dueck

Goal:
USD $18,500
Raised:
USD $11,995
Campaign funds will be received by Hope Anne Dueck
Hello! My name is Charles Mark Masoner and I created this fundraiser for my warrior-friend, Hope Anne Dueck.
Many of you know Hope Anne as the advocate who started A Better Way. Hope Anne has dedicated her life to being the voice for survivors of sexual and domestic abuse. She has worked tirelessly with the Plain Anabaptist community to provide education and support to to survivors.
Friends, Hope Anne and her family need our help. Recently, Hope Anne received the diagnosis of endometrial cancer. This devastating diagnosis has resulted in several hospitalizations and she will be starting chemotherapy soon. Her doctor has also approved the usage of natural cancer treatments for Hope Anne to use. While the Dueck family has insurance, they are waiting for things to be finalized and are paying for medications out of pocket. Hope Anne’s loving husband Paul, is staying by her side in the hospital and will be taking a lot of time off work to support his wife. Paul’s income is the sole support for the family.
The expenses are naturally taking a toll on the Dueck’s finances, so we are starting this fundraiser with the goal of $7,500 to help the family pay for Hope Anne’s medication and any necessary expenses. The Dueck’s appreciate any gift you can give, but they covet your prayers and words of encouragement even more.
Hope Anne is woman of deep faith in God and she gave me one of her favorite verses to close out this fundraiser:
“ You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.”
Psalm 139:16 NLT
Continued love and prayer for restoration and strength sent.
"Let us love and help each other . . . Day by day . . . On The Way. . "
Will continue to lift you and your family up in prayer and ask God for abundant provision for all your needs. You are loved and seen.
You are in my prayers.
Praying for a fast recovery!
Know that you and your family have our love and prayers. Tom and Sherry
We are continuing prayer! 🙏
Good wishes, healing, and much love to you!
Praying for health and healing for Hope Anne!
Ever holding your hearts in gentle embraces as you walk this path. Remember to breathe. It takes courage to live what you do.
I know your medical debts continue to rise. May this help in a small way. Love you, Dave
May you rest in God's palm.
Praying for you!
For our beloved Hope with all our prayers and hope for a quick recovery. You are so special to me, my family and Life2. May God wrap his arms around you with his love and care!
I'm praying for you, Hope Anne, and your family!
I'm so sorry to hear of this trouble, Hope Ann. Wishing you peace and strength. 🙏💛🙏
October 16th, 2024
Dear Friends of Hope Anne Dueck and family,
We are so thankful for the funds previously raised, as they went to pay immediate medical expenses and for groceries.
Hope Anne is recovering from a round of chemotherapy, and is currently treating her cancer naturally. Her last two rounds of chemotherapy resulted in a lengthy hospitalization. She has a team of medical staff for both natural remedies and for monitoring her cancer.
Currently, she has several weekly appointments that require her to be driven to. Her husband has to take off work, and her children have had to adjust their schedules to fill in gaps where Paul cannot drive her.
The current needs are for some bills not covered by insurance to be paid, and for nutritious food.
We are humbly asking for your assistance in Hope Anne’s cancer journey. She has been finding comfort in continuing the “Katya Rose Memory Project”, which provides comfort to children in crisis.
Any assistance you can provide, sharing the fundraiser, donations, or simply words of encouragement; is greatly appreciated.
Hope Anne asked me to leave you with this verse: “Thy words have upholden him that was falling, and thou hast strengthened the feeble knees” Job 4:4
Respectfully,
Charles Marc Masoner on behalf of the Dueck family
June 12th, 2024
Hello!!
On behalf of Hope Anne Dueck and family, I want to thank you for your generosity in helping exceed our initial fundraising goal by over $1200. The Dueck family is extremely grateful.
However, there are still bills coming in that insurance does not cover, and Paul is having to take time off work to help support his beloved wife. Hope Anne is currently still in the hospital recovering from complications from her surgery and chemotherapy. The doctors would like to release her to a skilled nursing home for rehabilitation, but the only one they have been able to find in Ohio that accepts her insurance, will require an additional daily fee of around $150 USD. The Dueck’s are working with a social worker to apply for grants and supportive services, but that takes time to be approved for.
We are humbly asking you to help us raise an additional $5,000 to help offset what the insurance is not covering. As always, the Dueck family covets your prayers, and words of encouragement. Please feel free to share the fundraiser even if you cannot donate.
We are praying our beloved friend will be able to be released home and be able to recuperate and heal surrounded by her family and her flower garden.
If you wish to support the Dueck family with groceries or meals, please contact Charles Marc on social media or email at sparkymark.24@gmail.com. Hope Anne is currently unable to personally respond to every message, but they are read and cherished.
Thank you for your support,
Charles Mark Masoner on behalf of Hope Anne Dueck and family
March 23rd, 2024
Dear Friends, Family and Supporters of Hope Anne Dueck,
I am so thankful to announce we are $330 past our initial goal of $7500. On behalf of Hope Anne and family, we cannot thank you enough for your generosity, and prayers.
The fundraiser will remain open, and you can still donate, or if you wish to provide a meal for the Dueck family, or groceries, please feel free to reach out to Marc Masoner on social media or sparkymark.24@gmail.com and I will coordinate with Hope Anne.
As always, the Dueck family covets your prayers and support.
Charles Mark Masoner on behalf of Hope Anne Dueck.
March 20th, 2024
Dear Friends and Family of Hope Anne Dueck, I am pleased to announce she is home, recovering from a successful surgery. She is home healing with family. Please respect her privacy at this time and understand she is healing and does not always have the bandwidth to respond to your well-wishes and questions, but everything is read and deeply cherished.
We are so close to our initial goal of $7500!!! Please share or give as you feel led to. The Dueck family is grateful for your support during this time of need. Hope Anne’s deep faith, her family’s love, and your support are vital to her healing. Please keep her and the rest of the Dueck family in your hearts and prayers. If you wish to help with groceries or meals during this time directly, please feel free to message me on social media or email me at sparkymark.24@gmail.com. I can make arrangements for your gift to be received.
Thankful for all your support,
Charles Mark Masoner on behalf of Hope Anne Dueck.
March 15th, 2024
Hello friends and family of Hope Anne Dueck!!
Hope Anne made it safely through her surgery yesterday and her doctor is optimistic for healing. The doctor is already seeing improvement in Hope Anne’s condition. We are so thankful for the divine intervention and your prayers.
The expenses are continuing to pour in for the Dueck family and we ask that you please share the fundraiser and donate as you feel led. Hope Anne and her family covet your prayers most of all.
Charles Mark Masoner on behalf of Hope Anne
March 9th, 2024
Hello friends of Hope Anne and the Dueck family!
We have a serious update!!! Hope Anne’s doctor is recommending an immediate surgery to remove all the tumors. The surgery is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13th, 2024.
Please pray for Hope Anne, her family, and especially for the medical team operating on her. Pray for the healing power of God upon Hope Anne, and especially for peace in this trying time.
Please donate as you feel led, and if you cannot donate, please share the fundraiser!!
Charles Mark Masoner on behalf of Hope Anne Dueck and family.
March 5th, 2024
Dear support family, on behalf of Paul, Hope Anne, and the Dueck family, I’d like to thank the incredible generosity you have shown to the family.
Your generosity has brought us to over a third of the amount we needed to initially fundraise. Your words of encouragement and your prayers have fueled Hope Anne to continue her treatment. She has appointments next week to begin chemotherapy. She is currently unable to respond to all of your personal messages of support, but they are being read and cherished. Please especially remember Hope Anne’s children during this time, that they too can feel loved and supported.
As always, your generosity is always appreciated and loved,
Charles Mark Masoner on behalf of the Dueck family.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.