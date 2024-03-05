Supporting Hope Anne Dueck

Hello! My name is Charles Mark Masoner and I created this fundraiser for my warrior-friend, Hope Anne Dueck.

Many of you know Hope Anne as the advocate who started A Better Way. Hope Anne has dedicated her life to being the voice for survivors of sexual and domestic abuse. She has worked tirelessly with the Plain Anabaptist community to provide education and support to to survivors.

Friends, Hope Anne and her family need our help. Recently, Hope Anne received the diagnosis of endometrial cancer. This devastating diagnosis has resulted in several hospitalizations and she will be starting chemotherapy soon. Her doctor has also approved the usage of natural cancer treatments for Hope Anne to use. While the Dueck family has insurance, they are waiting for things to be finalized and are paying for medications out of pocket. Hope Anne’s loving husband Paul, is staying by her side in the hospital and will be taking a lot of time off work to support his wife. Paul’s income is the sole support for the family.

The expenses are naturally taking a toll on the Dueck’s finances, so we are starting this fundraiser with the goal of $7,500 to help the family pay for Hope Anne’s medication and any necessary expenses. The Dueck’s appreciate any gift you can give, but they covet your prayers and words of encouragement even more.

Hope Anne is woman of deep faith in God and she gave me one of her favorite verses to close out this fundraiser:

“ You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.”

Psalm 139:16 NLT