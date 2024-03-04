Help Theresa Mariani Get Vital Cancer Treatment

Goal:
USD $90,000
Raised:
USD $52,630
Campaign funds will be received by Salvatore Mariani
Theresa Mariani was recently diagnosed with primary B-cell lymphoma in a shocking diagnosis after some months of experiencing vague, cold like symptoms that finally brought her to the ER to get treatment. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Cincinnati Children's Hospital on 2/24/24 after doctors found a mass in her chest that was blocking part of her lungs, 50% of her heart and had spread to her vocal chords and parts of her abdomen. Her family immediately traveled from NY upon her admittance to the hospital to be at her side. The shocking news of a cancer diagnosis and months of chemotherapy and treatments required has not dampened her joyful spirit! Those at her bedside along with her doctors and nurses caring for her have been the recipients of her kind words, smiles and expressions of gratitude. She has a long road to recovery ahead of her, but she is very hopeful.
She has already received one round of chemotherapy to hopefully reduce the size of the mass off her heart and lungs so that it is safe for her to travel home to be with her family and continue her treatments. Theresa would like to continue some of her treatment at a clinic which has been very successful in healing cancer patients using alternative therapies and medicines. Due to multiple treatment requirements, Theresa will be unable to work during this time, and the cost of many of her treatments are unfortunately not covered by insurance. During her stay at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and with travel expenses, many bills have already accumulated.
Theresa is a cherished daughter, loving sister to six siblings and aunt to ten nieces and nephews. She is also a devoted teacher of 2nd grade. Theresa looks forward to the day when she is back in the classroom teaching the students that she loves.
Theresa and her family humbly ask for any financial assistance you might be able to offer during this time. If you are unable to assist financially, we humbly ask for your prayers for Theresa's complete healing and recovery. Please be assured that Theresa and her family will remember in their prayers all those who contribute financially to the costs of her treatment or who offer their prayers for her. Thank you very much for your generosity and may God bless you a thousand-fold
Many blessings ahead!
Many many prayers! 🤍
Prayers from your Syracuse family.
Sending my love and prayers
Praying for you ,Theresa!
Praying for you!
Count on our prayers for healing/recovery and peace for all!🙏🏼 JESUS I TRUST IN YOU!
God bless! Prayers in progress.
I’m praying for total healing for you, Theresa! I was so shocked to hear the news from Mary…. Wishing you the best, I know you have an amazing family around you to support you ♥️
October 18th, 2024
Dear Friends and Family,
We are very grateful for your continued prayers and concern for our beloved daughter/sister Theresa during this difficult time in her life.
Theresa has been very diligent in following her daily schedule of treatments, therapies and medications, and is very hopeful that her next PET scan on 11/7/24 will have positive results. Theresa looks healthy and is very energetic and continues to say that she feels the best she’s ever felt. We hope and pray that this is an indication that the integrative approach to healing from cancer is working, and that one day soon it will be more readily available, affordable and covered by insurance here in the States for those suffering from this disease.
Our hearts go out to the families with a loved one diagnosed with cancer who have inquired about the treatment that Theresa is receiving. We hope and pray that if they choose the integrative approach to cancer that it will help their loved ones.
In December, Theresa will return to the Hope 4 Cancer Clinic in Mexico for a follow up visit with her doctors there who will evaluate her November PET scan. After some additional in clinic testing and bloodwork they will determine how to proceed with her treatment plan. We continue to pray especially to St Jude for her complete healing and wish to thank him for all of the progress that Theresa has already made.
Our family cannot adequately express how grateful we are for the unconditional love, support and encouragement that Theresa has received from you all! May God bless you abundantly!
We will update again after the PET scan and Theresa’s return from Mexico.
June 19th, 2024
Theresa had her repeat PET and CT scans today to check her progress. Her scans showed that there is a significant decrease in the tumor size and decrease in cancer activity. Her doctor also said that she does not see any new growth or spread of the tumor, which is also very good news! She recommended that Theresa continue her current course of treatment. Theresa will be back at the integrative cancer clinic on 6/23 for more testing, bloodwork and the doctors there will update her protocol and treatments based on those results and the results of her recent scans. Theresa and her family would like to publicly thank St Jude especially, for his intercession on Theresa's behalf. Many prayers and novenas to him have been offered, and he has so far answered our prayers for improvement in Theresa's condition and that the cancer does not spread! Theresa and her family also extend their gratitude to you all for your continued prayers and support.
May 30th, 2024
Update on Theresa:
Theresa and her family would like to thank you all for for your continued prayers and support. Theresa returned home to NY about 1.5 months ago after her initial three week stay at the integrative cancer clinic. She is currently doing their home program where her day is full of doing different therapies and taking medications/supplements meant to the cancer and heal any deficiencies in her body so that cancer cannot reoccur. Theresa frequently says how much better she feels and is grateful that she has the opportunity to receive treatments that are restoring and healing her body and helping to make her feel so much better. Her recent bloodwork has shown much improvement in inflammation levels, and she is working with her doctors to continue to address vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Theresa is scheduled for repeat scans on June 13th to check cancer/tumor activity and we are praying that the tumor has shrunk and cancer activity is decreasing or for a complete cure! She will then return to the integrative clinic on June 23rd for more testing, bloodwork and to see if there are any adjustments or modifications needed for her home program. Theresa continues to remain in good spirits and is very positive and hopeful with the treatments she is doing. She and her family feel they cannot adequately express their gratitude to you all for your support and prayers for her complete healing. They would like you to know that you are and will always be in their daily prayers. We will continue to post updates here. May God bless you all!
March 21st, 2024
Theresa and her family would like to sincerely thank you all for your financial support and prayers offered for her healing. Through your generosity, Theresa was able to make it safely home to NY after her first round of chemotherapy, where she then left for treatment at an integrative cancer clinic. She will be there for a three week stay where she is receiving multiple treatments and therapies to hopefully shrink the tumor and to address any other deficiencies and imbalances in her body so that the cancer cannot survive or reoccur. After her stay she will return home to continue her treatments and will have regular follow ups at the clinic and bloodwork/scans to monitor progress. The first round of chemo was difficult for her and she became very weak and was in pain but she has said that the treatments at the clinic are helping to get her energy back and she is beginning to feel much better. She has a long road ahead of her, but all of the prayers and support from the many generous people in her life have lifted her spirits and helped her to remain positive and hopeful. We will continue to posts any updates here. Theresa and her family humbly ask for your continued prayers for her complete healing. Please be assured that she and her family remember you daily in their prayers.
March 21st, 2024
Theresa and her family would like to sincerely thank you all for your financial support and prayers offered for her healing. Through your generosity, Theresa was able to make it safely home to NY after her first round of chemotherapy, where she then left for treatment at an integrative cancer clinic. She will be there for a three week stay where she is receiving multiple treatments and therapies to hopefully shrink the tumor and to address any other deficiencies and imbalances in her body so that the cancer cannot survive or reoccur. After her stay she will return home to continue her treatments and will have regular follow ups at the clinic and bloodwork/scans to monitor progress. The first round of chemo was difficult for her and she became very weak and was in pain but she has said that the treatments at the clinic are helping to get her energy back and she is beginning to feel much better. She has a long road ahead of her, but all of the prayers and support from the many generous people in her life have lifted her spirits and helped her to remain positive and hopeful. We will continue to posts any updates here. Theresa and her family humbly ask for your continued prayers for her complete healing. Please be assured that she and her family remember you daily in their prayers.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.