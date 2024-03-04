Help Theresa Mariani Get Vital Cancer Treatment

Theresa Mariani was recently diagnosed with primary B-cell lymphoma in a shocking diagnosis after some months of experiencing vague, cold like symptoms that finally brought her to the ER to get treatment. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Cincinnati Children's Hospital on 2/24/24 after doctors found a mass in her chest that was blocking part of her lungs, 50% of her heart and had spread to her vocal chords and parts of her abdomen. Her family immediately traveled from NY upon her admittance to the hospital to be at her side. The shocking news of a cancer diagnosis and months of chemotherapy and treatments required has not dampened her joyful spirit! Those at her bedside along with her doctors and nurses caring for her have been the recipients of her kind words, smiles and expressions of gratitude. She has a long road to recovery ahead of her, but she is very hopeful.

She has already received one round of chemotherapy to hopefully reduce the size of the mass off her heart and lungs so that it is safe for her to travel home to be with her family and continue her treatments. Theresa would like to continue some of her treatment at a clinic which has been very successful in healing cancer patients using alternative therapies and medicines. Due to multiple treatment requirements, Theresa will be unable to work during this time, and the cost of many of her treatments are unfortunately not covered by insurance. During her stay at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and with travel expenses, many bills have already accumulated.

Theresa is a cherished daughter, loving sister to six siblings and aunt to ten nieces and nephews. She is also a devoted teacher of 2nd grade. Theresa looks forward to the day when she is back in the classroom teaching the students that she loves.

Theresa and her family humbly ask for any financial assistance you might be able to offer during this time. If you are unable to assist financially, we humbly ask for your prayers for Theresa's complete healing and recovery. Please be assured that Theresa and her family will remember in their prayers all those who contribute financially to the costs of her treatment or who offer their prayers for her. Thank you very much for your generosity and may God bless you a thousand-fold



