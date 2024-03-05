Donate to Lin Marie's Legal Defense Fund

Lin Marie is a Christian woman who loves America and supported candidates who would restore our country to its Judeo-Christian roots built by our founding fathers.

Lin Marie traveled to D.C. with a group of friends on January 6, 2021 to show support of a recount. She entered the capital building after the capital police opened the doors from the inside and allowed people to come in.

Now, three years later she has been arrested and charged with felony obstruction of Congress and other misdemeanors like parading and remaining in the building unlawfully.

Lin Marie needs help to hire a private attorney and also to cover travel and lodging expenses in D.C. where the trial will be held. There will be a third party accountability for the distribution of all funds, and in the event that funds collected exceed the legal fees and associated costs, the balance of donations will be directed towards others who are awaiting trial.

If you can, please add 2.7% to the gift to cover the processing fee, so that Lin Marie gets the full amount you want her to have.

And leave a note of encouragement, and pray for Lin Marie.







