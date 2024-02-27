Campaign Image

Support the Grassroots Movie "Armageddon PSYOP"

Goal:

 USD $325,000

Raised:

 USD $4,210

Campaign created by Michael Sullivan

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Sullivan

Support the Grassroots Movie "Armageddon PSYOP"

The movie, "Armageddon PSYOP" exposes the Global elites plan to start WWIII between Israel (the State of Rothschild) and the Muslim world by staging false flag events (allowing or starting terrorist attacks in Israel and the U.S.) to pull Americans into the war.  The Rothschild's have been prepping and funding the Premillennial Dispensational Zionist movement for this event ever since Darby and Scofield (1830's - it is "sin" not to support Israel).  The Global elites know Talmudic Zionism, Evangelical Zionism, and Islam ALL want an end time war to usher in their version of a coming Messiah or the Second Coming of Jesus - and the Globalist Cabal need it to usher in their "Great Reset" and digital world currency.  But what if Jesus came upon the clouds through the Roman armies (as God had come on the clouds in the OT - ex. through Assyrians and Babylonians) and the war of Armageddon or Gog and Magog was really fulfilled "shortly" and "soon" (Rev. 1:1--22:7, 10, 20) in the Roman / Jewish war between AD 67 - AD 70?  If that is the case (and it is), then this truth needs to be shouted from the rooftops so the Christian community will not be drawn into this "Armageddon PSYOP."             

Recent Donations
Show:
PreteristVoice
$ 2000.00 USD
9 months ago

Thank You all for meeting the challenge

Carol Dannegberg
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

For the "PV Challenge"

Patricia Burnett
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

For the "PV Challenge"

James Peterson
$ 40.00 USD
10 months ago

PV challenge match

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Robert Sanders
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

Toward the PV Challenge

Michael Randsdell
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

The PV Challenge

Gloria
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Michael Green TOL Ministries
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Thank you Michael Green.

Tree of Life
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Michael Dorsey
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Robert E Cruickshank Jr
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Make it happen, Mike!

K AND L
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Thanks for what you do, Mike!! May more and more people wake up to see that all has been fulfilled!!

PreteristVoice
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

"A long ways to go, and a short time to get there."

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo