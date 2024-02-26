Campaign Image

YWAM missionary

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $9,650

Campaign created by Taylor Whitley

Campaign funds will be received by Taylor Whitley

As you may, or may not know, last spring (2023) I fully surrendered my life to Jesus Christ. I was baptized soon after and since then I have been pursuing God with my whole heart. After much prayer, I have decided to join YWAM (youth with a mission) One of the world’s largest missionary training and sending organizations. 

This fall, I will be going to Kona, Hawaii to do a discipleship training school( DTS) for three months, and then I will be putting my faith into action and living out the great commission by doing a three month missionary trip to whatever nation the Lord sends me to. 

During the training phase I will be attending discipleship classes for spiritual development, and also classes for practical evangelism and learning how to share the gospel in other cultures, and to other religious beliefs. 

During the outreach phase, I will be part of a team of 12 to 15 students that will go to the nations. Our number one objective will be to partner with local ministries and communities to share the gospel to the lost. 

I’m so excited to grow deeper in my walk with the Lord, and to get equipped to go out into all the world and share the gospel, as Jesus has told us to do in Mark 16:15. 

I am stepping out into obedience in this call on my life. I know that God will make provision for me to move forward with my plans to go to YWAM. I know that I am not able to do it on my own. I would be incredibly blessed if you would consider supporting me in prayer and/or financially.

I look forward to all that the Lord has in store for me on this journey. 

Recent Donations
Heather
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you bunches!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

We love your love of Jesus and your willingness to walk in faith. Your journey is wonderful to watch!

Gini and Clint
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Uncle Clint and Aunt Gini
$ 295.00 USD
5 months ago

Yep, we all got this party started!

Anonymous Giver
$ 4000.00 USD
5 months ago

Taylor: I am encouraged by your walk with the Lord. I hope to hear all about what God did in the lives around you and how your faith and love for God grew over these 6 months. Enjoy this time and soak up as much as you can.

Sonya S
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

I still cherish the memory of spending thanksgiving with you and your family last year... it meant a lot to me. So excited for you and this adventure. Will keep you in my prayers.

Betty and Cooper
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Peanut, I knew you were destined to do something BIG with your life!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
8 months ago

This is so exciting Taylor! Looking forward to everything God will do in and through you!!

Dewitt and Sara
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

We are so glad you found your calling and are glad we can support you. All the best, we love you.

Lori
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

May the Lord bless you on this great journey. Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
10 months ago

Great to see you pursuing something bigger than yourself! Wish you God’s favor

Hannah p Hanner
$ 75.00 USD
10 months ago

We bless you in Jesus name and pray favor over your life!!! I loved YWAM and I know you will too. Yeild to him. Love you so proud of you! Matthew 6:33

Tori Mann
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Lauren and family
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

I love you, Taylor. SO MUCH! I am so very proud of you. You’re such an inspiration and bright light in this dark world. Keep doing big things and spreading HIS love babygirl !

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

What a blessing you are and will continue to be to this world.

Claire and Tom Murphy
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

You are such a bright light in the world! ⭐️

Aunt Gini and Uncle Clint
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Let's get this party started! So excited for you, Taylor, and for all those you'll share your gifts with! Love!

