YWAM missionary

As you may, or may not know, last spring (2023) I fully surrendered my life to Jesus Christ. I was baptized soon after and since then I have been pursuing God with my whole heart. After much prayer, I have decided to join YWAM (youth with a mission) One of the world’s largest missionary training and sending organizations.

This fall, I will be going to Kona, Hawaii to do a discipleship training school( DTS) for three months, and then I will be putting my faith into action and living out the great commission by doing a three month missionary trip to whatever nation the Lord sends me to.

During the training phase I will be attending discipleship classes for spiritual development, and also classes for practical evangelism and learning how to share the gospel in other cultures, and to other religious beliefs.

During the outreach phase, I will be part of a team of 12 to 15 students that will go to the nations. Our number one objective will be to partner with local ministries and communities to share the gospel to the lost.

I’m so excited to grow deeper in my walk with the Lord, and to get equipped to go out into all the world and share the gospel, as Jesus has told us to do in Mark 16:15.

I am stepping out into obedience in this call on my life. I know that God will make provision for me to move forward with my plans to go to YWAM. I know that I am not able to do it on my own. I would be incredibly blessed if you would consider supporting me in prayer and/or financially.

I look forward to all that the Lord has in store for me on this journey.