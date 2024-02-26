YWAM missionary

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $9,650
Campaign funds will be received by Taylor Whitley
As you may, or may not know, last spring (2023) I fully surrendered my life to Jesus Christ. I was baptized soon after and since then I have been pursuing God with my whole heart. After much prayer, I have decided to join YWAM (youth with a mission) One of the world’s largest missionary training and sending organizations.
This fall, I will be going to Kona, Hawaii to do a discipleship training school( DTS) for three months, and then I will be putting my faith into action and living out the great commission by doing a three month missionary trip to whatever nation the Lord sends me to.
During the training phase I will be attending discipleship classes for spiritual development, and also classes for practical evangelism and learning how to share the gospel in other cultures, and to other religious beliefs.
During the outreach phase, I will be part of a team of 12 to 15 students that will go to the nations. Our number one objective will be to partner with local ministries and communities to share the gospel to the lost.
I’m so excited to grow deeper in my walk with the Lord, and to get equipped to go out into all the world and share the gospel, as Jesus has told us to do in Mark 16:15.
I am stepping out into obedience in this call on my life. I know that God will make provision for me to move forward with my plans to go to YWAM. I know that I am not able to do it on my own. I would be incredibly blessed if you would consider supporting me in prayer and/or financially.
I look forward to all that the Lord has in store for me on this journey.
Love you bunches!
We love your love of Jesus and your willingness to walk in faith. Your journey is wonderful to watch!
love you!
Yep, we all got this party started!
Taylor: I am encouraged by your walk with the Lord. I hope to hear all about what God did in the lives around you and how your faith and love for God grew over these 6 months. Enjoy this time and soak up as much as you can.
I still cherish the memory of spending thanksgiving with you and your family last year... it meant a lot to me. So excited for you and this adventure. Will keep you in my prayers.
Peanut, I knew you were destined to do something BIG with your life!!!
This is so exciting Taylor! Looking forward to everything God will do in and through you!!
We are so glad you found your calling and are glad we can support you. All the best, we love you.
May the Lord bless you on this great journey. Love you!
Great to see you pursuing something bigger than yourself! Wish you God’s favor
We bless you in Jesus name and pray favor over your life!!! I loved YWAM and I know you will too. Yeild to him. Love you so proud of you! Matthew 6:33
I love you, Taylor. SO MUCH! I am so very proud of you. You’re such an inspiration and bright light in this dark world. Keep doing big things and spreading HIS love babygirl !
What a blessing you are and will continue to be to this world.
You are such a bright light in the world! ⭐️
Let's get this party started! So excited for you, Taylor, and for all those you'll share your gifts with! Love!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.