Hospital Bills

Hey guys, I'm sure most of you have heard by now that I was involved in a MVA. For those who haven't, this pretty much sums up what happened.

I was taking my dad on a cruise in my brand new side by side, I hit a bump in the dirt road too fast, I lost control and we rolled multiple times. The side by side did not come with seat belts so my dad was fully ejected and I was partial out of the vehicle after we stopped rolling.

He was unconscious, but I was not, I called 911, we got sent to CVMC and we were immediately flown to Banner.

At Banner they discovered my dad had two brain bleeds, two collapsed lungs from broken ribs and many other scrapes and brakes.

I ended up with 20 stitches on a deep lac on my head, unable lift my left arm and I broke a small piece of my vertebrae in my neck.

My dad is still in the ICU and he is what we are all worried about right now, if you can send positive vibes / prayers our way, I would appreciate it. Thankyou