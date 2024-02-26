Support The Alva Brothers at Olympic Trials

Hello!

Zachary (25) and Petri (19) Alva are two Olympic and World Championship Sprint Kayak Hopefuls participating in the Olympic Trials for Sprint Kayaking in Folsom, CA in March. In the past sixth months since our last sprint competitions we have elevated our training levels and are prepared to take on the best athletes the country has to offer. Should we perform well enough at the trials, we could be selected to represent the United States at various competitions later in the year (such as the Under 23 World Championships, the Senior Sprint World Championships, and/or the Continental Olympic Qualifiers) to qualify a spot at the Olympic Games for Team USA. These trips will require necessary funding for travel, training, and equipment where we need financial assistance.

Zach and I believe that with the training we have done we can go toe-to-toe against the other men during our races, and will race our very best and hardest to secure our spots on the team. If you want to see the spectacle in person, the event is happening on March 22nd and 23rd at Lake Natomas, just outside of Sacramento. As we draw closer to the competition, we will update everyone with more specific details.

Thank you for your support! Please feel free to share our story.

Best,

The Alva Brothers