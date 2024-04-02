Supporting Baby Ben and the Sanchez Family

Help Support Baby Ben’s NICU Stay

Hello! We are Emily and Isabel, friends of Melanie Sanchez and her husband, Andres.

As many of you know, Melanie and Andres welcomed their beautiful son Benjamin Andres on February 11th at 35 weeks. Due to his early arrival, he was admitted to the NICU in Jacksonville to keep an eye on his breathing. Unfortunately, Baby Ben developed some complications and required a transfer to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL for advanced cardiac care. Due to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), sweet Ben is currently on ECMO (artificial external life support that allows his heart and lungs to rest while providing blood and oxygen to his body). He is currently stable and is being cared for by a wonderful medical team.

This will likely be a long hospitalization in Gainesville, around a couple of months, away from their home in Jacksonville, Florida.

We are asking for your support to help Melanie and Andres cover expenses associated with this medical emergency. Melanie and Andres are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support they have received so far. Given how little their loved ones can do for them at this time (it’s a waiting game while Ben is receiving medical care), we decided to start this fund to provide financial support so that they can focus on being present for Ben, their daughter, Sophie, and each other as Melanie is still recovering from giving birth.

A contribution of any kind is welcomed and greatly appreciated. We will provide updates here as we get them to keep everyone in the loop on Ben’s recovery.

Thank you for being here and for your support of their family. <3

UPDATE:

Please feel free to share this campaign with your social media community. We (The Sanchez's friends and family) are trying to help them with as much support as possible. Thank you!)