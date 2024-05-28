Supporting Steven John and his Wife

Goal:
"Patriot Down In The Field and Needs Help from other fellow Patriots and Precious Souls Now!"
To NOT confuse people this GSG is NOT for our beloved brother Billy (so many think he recovered, sadly he did not) This is is for a very important RECENT health issue leaving me bed redden at the moment, putting massive pressure on our income and literally not knowing what we do to save the roof over our head, until I can get back on my feet to find a job, in the meantime I have take things day day! God BLESS YOU WE LOVE YOU ALL!
Unfamiliar to most only a few years ago, Steven and his wife got financially destroyed being Realtors/builders, as the economy fell apart and had their home foreclosed and forced to file for bankruptcy. It was at this time that Steven left RE and decided to become his "special needs brother" Billy's registered caretaker for a much smaller but "stable" income.
When Billy passed on Steven John's birthday, naturally their was tremendous grieving,never expecting something like this could ever happen. On top of losing their beloved brother they now faced yet another financial crisis! The smaller but stable income was now gone! At the time Steven and his family started downsizing and cutting back.
He started looking for a job and the plan was to start all over again. However the massive stress that this situation has put on Steven and family was taking it's toll on Steven medically. Out of nowhere Steven's health started to deteriorate and he became completely bed ridden and lost 24 lbs.
This stopped any and all job searches and any possible future income. The family has just about exhausted all of their approx 6 months of reserve funds saved and is now down to it's very bottom, not even being able to pay rent next month. They currently only have money for food and major bills. so basically by the end of this July they will be homeless with nowhere to go and Steven's health is still not well to find a solid job to get back on their feet.
This poor family has been through some of the most horrific times in their lives and are really being tested! However, they have strong faith and pray God will guide them through this and feel optimistic the situation will change in the near future. Steven John's family crisis began back in December 2023 when Billy was hospitalized and they asked for prayers that God would heal and bring Billy back home to them and sadly has only been getting worse and they need your help!
So we kindly ask and pray to all Patriot brothers and sisters, if you have the ability to help this family in anyway during their temporary medical/financial crisis, it just might save them from going through more dark times and finally turn things around for the better... they would truly be forever grateful. God Bless you all and the USA!
May 28th, 2024
*6/25/24 Update* I truly just want to say that we LOVE YOU ALL for your loving support during this completely unexpected and critical times in our lives. Seeing and hearing the loving support for us has been a very humbling experience for me and my family and we are forever grateful to the GSG community and all the beautiful souls that were able to help us.
The stress of everything we went through with Billy was sadly only the beginning and when the day we lost him was on my birthday of all days, I couldn't help but think it had some specific reason with God. However being Billy's state certified/registered caretaker, I also realized after a long difficult grieving, I had no job or income overnight. This made me focus on finding a job and at the same time down sizing and cleaning out. As I find some prospect jobs like instacart deliveries or uber eats. I get hit with a medical issue that makes me bedridden overnight, it knocked me out physically. I lost over 24 lbs and became very weak and lethargic. During this time where I can barely get out of bed without being winded, Yet, I had to continue my financial obligations, paying my rent , utilities and buying food with the savings!
That was since February, thinking maybe we just need to get to May or June, because we wont have much more after. Well the situation is the same (actually its much worse), To make matters even more difficult, my 3 year car lease is due this July 8th.
Under normal circumstances that wouldn't be a problem and I would either get a new lease or buy out the car etc. however now I don't have a job and just another thing to worry about. I have always been a man of pride and honestly don't know which way to turn at this moment... so I ask that God will help guide us through this dark time and just allow us the time and finances to get back on our feet.
My entire life I was always able to "trouble shoot" any problem and recover, only this time I am being "tested" beyond anything before with my hands tied and blindfolded.
I'm sorry for the rant, but I'm just speaking from my heart and want everyone to know my current situation! Again THANK YOU! WE LOVE YOU ~Steven
5/28/24 UPDATE
First, very quickly, I'd like to once again thank the beautiful souls who shared their love, prayers, and support for me and my wife.
On a more positive note, about a month ago, we got a call from the state health department, and they told us there was a full investigation (2 days) for rehab #1.
The folks who neglected our Billy the most and also gave him a sandwich when he was on "feeding tube only"
When I spoke with the investigator, they told me that a full report would be sent via post office mail (nothing yet but will update when we receive).
She couldn't share any of her findings until it was reviewed by the state, but she did indicate that there were "significant findings,"
So we pray that there will be justice for Billy on that determination as well as the other hospital giving him "Remdesivir," which has killed millions just for unwarranted "hospital protocol" when the hospital gets a major financial kickback for them and has been completely incentivized.
For those who know Billy's complete story, you also know that this GSG campaign was created for us to assist with funeral costs, etc.
As I told the girls when they first set up this campaign, nobody has ever done something like that for me before and my wife and I were speechless and humbled, I never had to ask anyone for anything in my life and could always provide on my own. I was the one who always donated to other people's needs and causes. especially when a "Patriot was down in the field."
I have always had so many abilities to make a good solid income under normal circumstances, I've been a builder/carpenter, real estate sales agent, professional singer, web designer, just to name a few, but I'm also no spring chicken in my 60's.
However, there wasn't any real focus on the fact that I was Billy's certified state caretaker as my "primary job income" along with his SSI, so our lives were about to dramatically change, we just didn't know how fast.
The first thing after our long grieving period was preparing to move out, so we started with Billy's room, and then from there we started boxing and getting rid of things we couldn't keep any longer to down size.
Before we knew it, the state started withdrawing money that was previously given to us, and now not only is there no income coming in, but they are also taking money away.
Then the bills start coming in from the hospital, which, BTW, Billy was totally "special needs" and had complete Medicaid/Medicare. His total hospital bill was over $2 million! Yet they're still sending us unpaid bills (we just received two today), with Medicaid threatening to put a lien on us and sue Billy's estate.
Which just added more grief and pressure, but we were totally prepared to face whatever was needed to persevere. I started looking for a job, I even reached out to Billy's "support coordinator" in hopes of possibly being a caretaker for some other "special needs" person, because I had all the training, certifications, and first aid/CPR training.
On top of those options, I was also looking at other work-from-home jobs, which also included things like Instacart food deliveries, Uber, etc.
I felt that in the interim we had enough savings to allow us the time to continue to prepare to move out of our condo rental and start getting back to normal.
"However, in the beginning of May, I started getting health issues that came out of nowhere and put me straight to being almost exclusively bedridden.
In the meantime, the one thing I could do was get closer to God, so I started with a full 7-day (water only) fast! I read this book given to us by a very dear team of God-loving Patriots. The link to this book by "Herbert Shelton" is available for anyone to read: https://archive.org/details/fasting-can-save-your-life-Herbert-Shelton/mode/2up.
I did have some pretty amazing experiences and conversations with our Lord and Savior during my fasting; however, in the interim, it was quite painful, with a lot of discomfort and major weight loss.
Still mostly bedridden, when I do get out of bed, I do get very weak and lightheaded. Still working on a diagnosis. However, as I continue to build my appetite and take in the right foods that help build immune system cells and others that are liver healthy, I am improving daily.
It appears that the 3 1/2 months of our stunning roller coaster ride of stress and panic about Billy, spending 12 hours a day with him forced us to eat horribly with 1 hospital meal a day if that. Has put a toll on my system and this one knocked me off my feet. The timing couldn't be worse considering our current circumstances.
So, my dearest friends, my wife and I, are being challenged, but we have FAITH. for the very first time ever, I can't troubleshoot our financial problems at this moment, not being healthy enough or strong enough to start back in the workforce
God only knows how absolutely INSANE our cost of living in this country has grown since the "clown show took over," and I know it's difficult on everyone right now. So please if you can't help financially, I completely understand, Just please help by sending prayers and asking God to help heal me, so I can get back on my feet.
One of the comforting features of GSG is that if we can get enough exposure and help share this campaign to the masses, we wouldn't have to put anyone out, God only knows I would have never even had this campaign if it wasn't for the prayer angels! Having to be in this situation hurts me more than anything I feel horrible having to be in this situation, but nevertheless here we are.
5/24 was Billy's Birthday and was the hardest day for us, he would have been 68. Bless you all, dear friends, and on behalf of my wife and myself, thank you! Much love to all, your friend Steven
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #16] FEBRUARY 22ND 2024 (My Birthday)
The 4am Phone Call
Please understand during this entire time from the 1st day Billy was admitted to the hospital, my family and myself NEVER LEFT his side! We only missed 2 days of visiting the other far away hospital, (due to terrible weather) we were there from the moment visiting hours started to end of visiting hours every day for over 3 months. This was something I don't think a lot people have ever experienced, I know I've never been through this type of emotional roller-coaster at that level for over 3 months.
Financially it was already very difficult having so much time dedicated to visiting Billy and not being able to keep up with other obligations. As far as employment my wife and I were a successful real estate team and single family home builders for over 3 decades, until the market and economy got destroyed, so I became Billy's official "directed by the state" caretaker as my job, this required me to be certified on continued education courses as well as being CPR/FIRST AID certified and a laundry list of state requirements etc.
As I've been writing Billy's journey all this time (to be honest I'm the only one who can) I had to relive all of these horrible memories and I've broken down countless times in shattered tears not being able to continue. However, when I get to this part on February 22nd I would come to a cold STOP after several previous attempts! So here I am now, as ready as I'm ever going to be to finish Billy's story.
We absolutely needed to be there every day, we had to show Billy that he was never alone and we'll deal with everything together as a family. We were Billy's only voice and needed to talk to his doctors and nurses daily to know his condition at every moment. After the many discharges from the hospital to the rehab and back to the hospital again, our feelings were that we need stability!
We thought once we can finally get him stabilized "medically" and get him into a good rehab, he would be able to start gaining strength and be able to eat solidly to get on his feet and GO HOME! When we were blessed to finally be over the shingles and leave the hospital, he was admitted to this great new rehab#2 facility, which we just loved and we were so excited to finally start the happy road to recovery!
As I mentioned above the night before (Feb 21st) we told Billy how much we LOVE him and we'll see him in the morning. (we would tell him that after every visit) We were all so excited and started to plan our day with him. Since it was my Birthday on 2/22, we were going to have a little family party and after Billy's rehab visit, go out for a nice dinner (which we haven't done in a very long time). We were just so happy and excited after this painful long journey that we finally can get back to normal.
We went to bed with everything packed for our little party and we also had a surprise for Billy (2 of his all-time favorite wrestling DVD's had been delivered early that day and never told him about it, so it was going to be a thrilling surprise) I thought I was dreaming when I heard the phone ringing at 4am and got up and answered it. Ever since this nightmare started, we were not immune to getting our share of 4am calls from hospitals and rehabs.
I answer the phone (all groggy) and discover it's the rehab#2, the woman who is speaking is Jamaican and spoke with a very hard to understand broken English. She says to me that Billy had an emergency in the night and he was unresponsive. She then said they had to call 911 to bring in EMT's and they were not able to revive him! I wasn't sure I heard her right and asked her to repeat what she said!
She confirmed that our beautiful Billy was gone!!! I didn't know what to do or say and just dropped to the ground. I needed to talk to somebody who spoke good English and explain to me what happened. Our lives just stopped at that moment, it is so painful to write this now, I can't describe it and I NEVER DREAMED this would ever happen! We put all of our lives on hold for over 3 months, just hoping and praying we would all be together again soon.
The reality came to us pretty quickly that life as we knew it was OVER! A nurse that we got to know at the rehab#2 called us back at 7am and explained that he just stopped breathing in the night. I was devastated and said to her what do we do now? She asked us if we had a funeral plan? I told her "recovery was our only plan" and we have no idea what to do now.
She said for us to come down to the rehab and we can discuss things. The hardest and most crippling drive we ever had to take that morning. We couldn't get ourselves to go into his room and one of the nurses handed us a phone number for a funeral director that they work with. She said "call them and they'll help you figure out your next steps". But you got to call them now, we can't keep Billy here too much longer.
I call the director, explain our situation financially and that the rehab said you would work with us. To make a long story short, the funeral director first told us the cost would be X (which was not accepted and further negotiated by me via phone to Y which was just under $1,000 less than original estimate). The agreement was made, via phone, so they could come and pick up our Billy. When we arrived at the funeral home and prepared the paperwork, the contract was written out for X (not my $1,000 less negotiated Y).
I said "what is this we had a verbal agreement?" He gave us a bunch of blah blah replies and the good cop, bad cop routine with his partner (brother). saying "I tried to fight for you, but my brother says we have too much overhead bla bla" I then said to him, "let me explain something to you, I have just been told that my beautiful brother has just unexpectedly passed only hours ago and you're going to strong arm us and renege on our verbal agreement!"?
I explained to him that financially we are now in serious trouble, saying that "being Billy's state caretaker was my job". We were also supported by his SSI monthly, every single penny saved at this point is monumental! So, please do us a favor and tell your brother that you're going to work with these nice people and agree to our original reduced fee. Reluctantly he went and talked to his brother and eventually agreed at my negotiated price.
This whole 3+month journey has completely drained and destroyed my family and we will never be the same again. As everything is starting to sink in now, we are now in significant financial troubles, for at least the short-term future. Our amazing prayer angels (Raiden and Platinum Nurse) in our TS family, came to comfort us and offered to create this GSG account to help us during this extremely difficult time.
At first, I really didn't know what to say, (I just started crying from their loving support and so very touched by this gesture) I told them "I didn't feel comfortable and I never had anything like that offered to me before" They insisted and said "you and your family need this now!" "We will set everything up for you" I then said " I would feel more comfortable if I looked at this as an emergency loan and once back on my feet, do my best to pay every penny back (if possible).
Well, friends that's our "Beloved Billy's" story, as you've read here, it has been a long and grueling journey, this is our reality now in life. The biggest question I keep asking God is WHY? Why did our sweet lovable beautiful Billy and my family have to go through so much trials and torments these past 3 months? We always say "We Plan and GOD Laughs" "There's a Reason for Everything", well I just can't see the reason now! With everything going on in the world today and the insanity unfolding around us, maybe in the near future we'll discover that lesson and reason, God willing sooner than later. With all my LOVE from the bottom of my heart God Bless you all for being there for us all this time and Thank You! ~Steven John
***UPDATE TODAY MARCH 26 2024***
" I just received a beautiful heartfelt prayer from Claudia at the Give Send Go Prayer Team for Billy and was deeply touched, so I wanted to thank her and the entire prayer team for that very kind gesture and share her personal prayer here "-->https://rumble.com/v4lqbrw-a-very-touching-personal-prayer-from-the-team-at-give-send-go.html
It's been over a month since our beloved Billy has been taken from us, it feels surreal! We still can't believe this even happened and the impact on the family is too overwhelming...Billy was our "Superman" and he was going to out live us all! We just never thought he would leave us at such a young age and not prepared. Even during the entire 3 plus months in the hospitals and rehabs, we never thought for a second he wasn't coming home with us!
The funeral director is still holding our brother hostage until they're fully paid and the state is already pulling back SSI money that was deposited in the beginning of the month. My family and I have been spending everyday cleaning out our rental home, packing and just prepping.
The only thing that gets us through these horrendous times is our faith in God and the Lord Jesus, that it will all work out in the end. So Again THANK YOU and God bless all you beautiful patriots that have supported us. As we all struggle to try to comprehend and understand what's happening around us and worldwide ...We always need to remember to KEEP THE FAITH..."The BEST Is Yet To Come!" Steven o7
***LATEST UPDATE*** Justice for BILLY!
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #15] FEBRUARY 20TH 2024
HOSPITAL DISCHARGE #4 TO REHAB#2 (1ST TIME)
Finally, the day comes discharge is approved and YES, we got approved for rehab#2, this was a dream come true and we told Billy you're on your way now brother. It's time to get strong again so you can come HOME! We follow the EMT transport to rehab#2 and it was gorgeous, the setting was right at home for us with farm land, old vintage barns and stunning pond with a fountain that you could see from Billy high rise 4th floor spacious private room.
It was perfect, finally the staff was awesome, the location was actually closer to our home then rehab#1. They had flexible visiting hours so we could come and go as we pleased. We were meeting his day nurses and his night nurses and really felt "warm and fuzzy" with this place and Billy was in good hands. After all the nightmares, these people really cared and the 1st night was great although Billy was still on the heavy shingle medication (only in pill form that needed to be crushed and given via peg tube).
The next day we arrived early and super excited, we brought all his clothes so he didn't have to wear hospital gowns. We brought tons of his toy trucks and cars, plus other possessions and placed them in his room making it look like his room at home. His room looked awesome, with all his stuff in there we all felt like things were slowly getting back to normal. Our next step was to get him strong, his feeding was set to 50 ml's per hour, so he was getting some good nutrients, he just needed to bulk up... his weight at this time was only 76 lbs.
Since he was in a different type of bed, he was able to lay on his side (which he couldn't do in the hospital) and basically laid that way the whole day occasionally watching tv. Of course, the shingle rash was on his back and side so turning on his side relieved the pressure. Again, he's on the final day of the shingle pill medication, so he was even more lethargic. The IV version also really knocked him out, so we couldn't wait till he was off that medication and can start getting back to his happy go lucky self again.
We stayed long enough to meet his night nurse and to give her instructions like taking his hearing aid out at night. Plus making sure his favorite TV show was on for him, since he couldn't navigate the new tv unfamiliar remote control. We were very comfortable with the night nurse and she was great.
So, we left Billy and told him what we say every time we leave "We LOVE YOU AND YOU'RE GOING TO GETTING STRONGER, WE'LL SEE YOU BRIGHT AND EARLY TOMORROW MORNING, OK..LOVE YA!"
(See UPDATE #16 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #14] FEBRUARY 3RD 2024
The next morning, we go into the ER front desk to see Billy and how his discharge is going. They say he's not in the ER. They moved him to a room in the hospital. We said, why would they do that? He's getting discharged today and she says...it doesn't show Billy being discharged. So, we go into the main hospital and find out he's in a major isolation wing in the hospital. This isolation wing was even more severe than the COVID.
Of course, we are furious and confused as to what the heck is going on now. I mean this poor guy has been through so much and we're finally seeing a dim light in the tunnel and now this serious isolation? When we arrive in the wing, we are told the isolation is NOT COVID, it's the "shingles". His immune system has been destroyed with all the stress, meds etc. and now the shingles virus comes out on him and it's pretty bad!
AT LEAST 12 MORE DAYS OR MORE IN THE HOSPITAL!
The infectious disease doctor tells us he can't be transported/discharged with the shingles, nobody will take him. We have an IV shingle medication which requires at least 12 days, as soon as the shingles dry and crust, he can be discharged. We just couldn't believe what we were hearing, he had to stay in the hospital for 12 days or more? Are you kidding me because he has shingles? Once again, my family was crushed and devastated, but thinking it's only the "shingles" and not something that was too bad or dangerous, just more time in the hospital.
So here we go again, we just kept asking God why? During this entire time of absolutely indescribable horror, Billy never complained once, he was always very quiet and had a really hard time speaking. * Something I forgot to mention Billy is completely deaf and can't hear without powerful hearing aids. He also had no teeth and wore dentures. The hospital lost his good hearing aids in the laundry on the 1st discharge.*
Also, because he lost so much weight his dentures didn't fit, so no "custom molded" expensive hearing aids or teeth to help him communicate. At the time of his 1st visit to rehab#1 () we bought him an in-ear hearing aid at Walmart. We later found out that his right ear was totally clogged with wax and couldn't hear at all. Having at least 1 aid gave him the ability to hear a little and we bought 4 of them so he would always have a fully charged one. That worked out the best and Billy could communicate the simple things and he just followed orders and was always the perfect patient.
The next day he gets moved out of that wing into the smallest room I've seen in the hospital. Which also has a clean room chamber before entering his room. In his room was this large air induction machine that was noisy and we just had to make the best of it for as many days as needed. Every day the shingles were being monitored and after "week 1" they showed signs of crusting, so approx. another week and we'll be hearing the words discharge again, but not confirmed that we are getting to go to rehab#2.
(See UPDATE #15 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #13] FEBRUARY 2ND 2024
3RD & FINAL DISCHARGE FROM REHAB#1 BACK TO HOSPITAL
Back in the hospital ER room, the doctor comes in and says "we're giving him something to lower his potassium and the kidney doctor feels it might be the type of food in his feeding that is causing the potassium spike." "We're going to change the type of feeding and just monitor him here in the ER room overnight only for observation and he'll be discharged tomorrow afternoon".
Shortly later a social worker came in saying "Billy is going to be discharged tomorrow I understand that you DON'T want to go back to rehab#1?" Yes, I told her that "we've been highly recommended to go to rehab#2 and we pray that he'll be able to be moved there... we never want to see rehab#1 again".
She says "I'll need to call and verify but I don't see any reason for him not being able to go to rehab#2, I'll have more details tomorrow during his discharge". At this point we are more excited than ever, finally getting a good rehab and Billy being stable enough to get discharged the next day. We asked our nursing staff (who've become friends and really cared about Billy) If it was possible to turn on his favorite wrestling show for him at 8pm, since he was staying in the ER. They said "don't worry, we'll make sure he gets his wrestling show he's in good hands" and we knew he was!
(See UPDATE #14 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #12] JANUARY 27TH 2024
HOSPITAL DISCHARGE #3 TO REHAB#1 (3RD TIME)
The front desk gives us a hard time about their COVID swab policy, in the meantime, the EMT transport team is standing by to transport him to his new room. Naturally, being there 2 times before in beautiful newly renovated private rooms, we were expecting the same. However, when I asked where his new room was, they gave me a location on the other side of the rehab.
While the EMT'S are waiting...I go and run ahead to see where this new room was and when I saw it, I about dropped my jaw in horror! This was the absolute opposite of what he had before, plus it was a shared room that was filthy dirty and tiny! I ran back to the front desk and said that room was totally unacceptable!
The desk person told me to sit down and I was creating a scene in the lobby. She was going to contact the admission nurse to talk to us. When the nurse waddles in with her walker I knew we had trouble. I called her nurse Rachet, because that place was just as creepy as "one flew over the cuckoo's nest".
She told us that the shared small room was Billy's only option, otherwise send him back to the hospital. Meanwhile the transport people are right there. I said fine and the EMT's dispatched their office and were told they can't bring him back to the hospital and they had to leave now.
I told nurse Rachet that the hospital won't take him back and she told me "well then you take him home with you if you don't accept the room we have". I was furious, but had no choice but to accept and let the transport get him settled in the new room. We were just horrified by the condition of his room with a shared patient that was very sick with a loud hacking cough, not to mention major liberal minded, based on his loud CNN TV.
Sadly, now nurse Rachet has to do all the admitting work and I tell her this place is filthy and how can you allow patients to be here, she says "it's not filthy it's just old!" After all the admission paperwork (where they try to get patients on every VAX available "COVID, SRV, flu" etc.) we say NO!
The staff comes in and weighs Billy in front of us and he is now at 81 lbs and just skin and bones. So we ask nurse Rachet can you please get Billy set up with his feeding he needs to get nutrients! She begins to start to set up the food and I'm watching over her making sure it's right and what the ML's were being set to. It was at 50 ML so I made a comment and said well that's good and she looked at me with pure evil!
I then noticed the tube that she connected to the pump was dripping food on the floor and that's when I noticed all the ants! The place was absolutely disgusting and we just couldn't believe that this place even had rooms like this, let alone after all Billy's been through, it was just hideous.
Rachet then says to me at the very end, we should have discharges for the private rooms (where he was before) in a few days. Now why couldn't she have told us that from the very beginning? (she just wanted to rule and show us it was her way or the highway). This once again showed her evil. We finally left the rehab, feeling horrible that he was in that nightmare horror place.
The next day we come into his room and he says to us, "I ate a sandwich without my teeth" He even said it was peanut butter and jelly. At first I thought he was dreaming, but I looked at his bed and gown covered in breadcrumbs! (I took video and the evidence to the nurses station)
I told them why wasn't his room marked with NPO? (we think nurse Rachet either forgot or just that evil) I freaked out and demanded answers, the rehab doctor wasn't available but via phone he ordered a chest X Ray. They checked his vitals and sure enough he was low on oxygen and needed it (like the last time he was fed in the hospital).
The following day the X Ray showed no issues, but he needed oxygen. The director of nursing came into our room and asked to see the video I took and stated that none of her staff admitted to giving Billy a sandwich. It was clear they were covering up the incident, probably in fear of litigation on our part.
Our ONLY concern was Billy's health and condition, if they say he is fine and no issues with the X Ray then ok, let's get him back to rehabbing so he can go home. Just as nurse Rachet had said 3 days later there was a discharge and Billy was finally moved back to the private room suites we had in the beginning.
In the new private room, we meet the clown they have as a doctor and I thought nurse Rachet was bad! This guy was a real piece of work, had a nasty bedside manner, with a Pom-pas cocky attitude. He says to me about the staff sandwich feeding and smacks me on the shoulder "well it's a good thing he didn't choke right". At this point I didn't want anything to do with that doctor or Rachet and let's just get Billy moved to another rehab!
I decided the next day I was going to call the social worker and make a formal investigation on the sandwich feeding and ask him to be removed, if possible! When we come in the next day to rehab#1, the first person that walks into Billy's room is that doctor, saying we're sending him back to the hospital, his potassium levels are too high. It's probably something that can be handled quickly at the hospital and he might even be back later today.
(See UPDATE #13 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #11] JANUARY 21ST 2024
Just like the previous time the hospital only wanted to monitor Billy for the 3 days after his procedure. Once again, the poor guy is just able to start his feeding via peg tube, around day 2 and he is losing weight rapidly being approx. 89 lbs. He is still in COVID isolation (because of false positives) and that makes everything more complicated.
After the 3 days of monitoring is done once again, they say he'll be discharged, where would you like him to go for rehab? Bearing in mind that rehab#1 is the reason we are in "COVID isolation" and they almost gave him dinner, we wanted to talk about it before making a decision and please give us 24 hours.
The next day we hear he's already scheduled to go back to rehab#1 and it's happening in a couple of hours. We made sure that we were by Billy's side the whole time during the short transport to rehab#1. When we arrive in the rehab#1, the first thing they do is give him another COVID swab test. I get a little upset and say he was just discharged by the hospital with a clean COVID test!
(See UPDATE #12 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #10] JANUARY 19TH 2024
2ND TIME DISCHARGE FROM REHAB#1 BACK TO HOSPITAL
So, OMG, here we go again, no more feeding again, it's a revolving nightmare and now we're back in the ER! Can this really be happening? So, we are in the ER temp room with Billy and all of the sudden a nurse comes in and says "his sugar is in the 20's and dangerously low!". They also say he needs at least 2 more units of blood and cat scan.
They first give Billy a boost to his extremely low "sugar" via his feeding/medication "peg tube" all of the sudden Billy starts reacting like we never seen him before. He starts pulling out all of his IV's and hoses, violently! (this was a reaction to the massive sugar boost) It got to the point where the nurses had to restrain him and strap his arms. (which was too painful to witness).
After Billy calmed down, but still restrained he went and had a cat scan to see if there was internal bleeding. At the time it didn't show any active bleeding, so another scope procedure with the GI doctor was scheduled the following day. The scope procedure was done and the GI doctor said he wasn't able to do anything, due to his colon being filled with blood.
He suggested that we need to do a full surgery and that again they can't do it in our local hospital! So now they needed to see if the out of town hospital can do the surgery. There were 2 choices both were 60 miles away. In the interim it was discovered that neither hospital would take him because he was mistakenly diagnosed with "covid"(AGAIN) by the rehab#1 before they sent him out.
So, the GI doctor ordered a full colonoscopy 2 days later and during the procedure it was discovered what she called "the bleeder" and stopped the bleeding. She said she was successful and for the 1st time gave us actual before and after photos. We couldn't be more excited and thrilled. Did we finally get this bleeding issue stopped? and now we can really start to recover and get him back HOME to us!
(See UPDATE #11 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #9] JANUARY 17TH 2024
HOSPITAL DISCHARGE #2 TO REHAB#1 (2ND TIME)
This time we went with Billy's transport team to rehab#1 and they gave him a nice large private room. The area in this rehab#1 was recently renovated, compared to the other side of the facility. We were impressed with the staff and were once again EXCITED to start the road to recovery.
Billy's demeanor was semi lethargic and P/T people were coming in throughout the day really pushing him, from speech therapy to getting out of bed etc, and he didn't want to co-operate at all. That was a little concerning, but we figured he was just wiped out from his bed ridden past month and half.
The nurse came in to check and change him and noticed some dark liquid in the stool. We knew all about that and got extremely worried. They called in their nursing directors at the rehab#1. They checked his vitals and took blood for testing. In the meantime, they told us that the bleeding has seemed to have stopped and we are closely monitoring.
They said, "it was possible residual from his previous procedure and possibly the transport may have caused the bleeding". Shortly after that a staff member comes walking in "asking is this, Billy?". We say yes and she says I have your dinner and brought in a tray of food! I say he can't eat anything by mouth. He is NPO!
She apologizes and leaves the room, if we weren't in that room at the time, she would have fed him. An hour later around 4 pm the 1st day back to rehab#1. The nurse comes in and says he has to be sent back to the hospital, he's bleeding and hemoglobin numbers are down to the low 4's.
(See UPDATE #10 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #8] JANUARY 10TH 2024
After being in the hospital for the whole month of December and now into January, he was going to need serious rehab to get back on his feet. The social worker was excited to say there are 2 great "acute" rehabs with 5-star ratings about 30 miles from home. We looked at both and decided on one. The social worker said she will make arrangements and call.
The next day the social worker calls and says there's a problem with Billy going to the rehab we liked. In fact, he wasn't approved for either of the full acute rehabs, because of the infectious UTI virus. So, she said “the only places that will take him are sub-acute". We asked where the sub-acute rehabs were located, she said “well there's one right next door to the hospital”.
HOSPITAL DISCHARGE #1 TO REHAB#1 (1ST TIME)
That rehab next to the hospital sounded good and close to us, so we agreed to that one (let's call it Rehab#1 but later known as rehab from ) The following day was discharge day and everyone was excited including the nurses and aids (who all LOVED Billy). The transport team came in late that day so we didn't follow over and decided we'll go there in the morning the next day.
1ST TIME DISCHARGE FROM REHAB#1 BACK TO HOSPITAL
We receive a call at 4AM from rehab#1 that Billy has fallen out of his bed and it looks like he's bleeding internally, we tested his hemoglobin and it was low, so we sent him back to the hospital. Not even 24 hours of being discharged and Billy was back in the ER and here we go again! We arrived at the ER and it was like a war zone with triage in the hallways. We were told they had 72 patients in the ER at once.
The ER doctor comes in and says he's bleeding and we're going to need to transfuse him and need to do yet another cat scan (he must have had at least 4) knowing he has kidney issues that can be a problem with the stress and special dye needed. It was discovered he was bleeding in the lower area of the GI tract.
Another scope procedure was scheduled and of course no peg tube feeding, once they start transfusions so no more nutrients only IV. We had to wait 2 days before the procedure and this scope was going in from the rectum. Once again he would need to be given anesthesia and the procedure would be done in Billy's ICU room.
The procedure was done and they were told it was successful, they found "an area in the rectum" cauterized it and stopped the bleeding. Once again we had to wait at least 3 more days and monitor his numbers and condition. After the 3 days all his numbers were stable his condition was good as well as his demeanor.
We get word he is stable and will be discharged again after only 3 days of monitoring. Personally, we thought he needed more time before discharge and contested his discharge. (By law if we contest a discharge, they have to give us 24 hours). The following day we were told Billy will be discharged, where would you like him to go for rehab?
We never had a chance to see how the first rehab#1 was, considering he wasn't even there 24 hours. So, we decided to go there again (considering its next to the hospital as well). Turns out it was exactly 7 days since being sent to the hospital and now he's back.
(See UPDATE #9 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #7] JANUARY 2ND 2024
The following day, we found out all the new info on his re-admission to our local hospital. Told he was now in a shared regular room. We arrived at the room, but no Billy, some other person was in his bed. So they said "oh you mean the guy who came last night from another hospital" "He got moved to another room, you'll have to ask the nurse where he is now".
We find out he's in another room and first notice he is now on "Oxygen" (he was never on oxygen before at this hospital or the other hospital) He says " I ate chicken and potatoes" We thought he must be dreaming because he hasn't eaten anything at all other than the few days in the other hospital via his feeding tube.
We also noticed that the catheter was back on, all of the sudden we see a nurse in the hallway putting on a gown, cap, shield, gloves and masks and comes walking into Billy's room. I said what is this all about? We are out of COVID isolation. She says Billy has UTI that has the opportunity to be airborne and contagious.
I asked her why Billy was on oxygen and she said "for comfort only" I told her that he hasn't been on oxygen before and he had COVID in isolation. Shortly later a nurse practitioner came in with IV medicines and antibiotics for in addition to the UTI, he also had pneumonia again.
We asked the nurse when Billy was moved here from the other room, he told us he ate a chicken dinner. The nurse replied "oh no that's impossible" so we kind of blew it off (however later on we found out he did have a chicken dinner and the reason for the oxygen and other medical setbacks).
So, the next few days go by with all his numbers being good, no signs of bleeding and the pneumonia is knocked out. However, we still have to deal with the infectious UTI in the isolation environment. At this point they put poor Billy not only on the catheter, but now a rectal tube for BM's as well. The saving grace was he was on continuous feeding, so he was getting nutrients.
FYI~ After all of these medical setbacks, they would stop using the feeding tube and wait and monitor. He was barely 2 days straight of feeding before something would come up to stop it. So, with Billy going into the hospital at 110 lb., he was now down to approx. 96 lbs. There was also talk about him getting discharged to a full acute rehab.
(See UPDATE #8 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #6] December 31st 2023 (NEW YEARS EVE)
We were THRILLED! We knew it was a miracle, due to our incredibly beautiful prayer warrior team assisting and the reason God gave us this blessing! We all rejoiced and shared the great news with the prayer team. The next 3 days came and we are now heading into New Years Eve.
Dr N calls and says Billy's condition is stable and no signs of bleeding and ready for discharge to your local hospital, only problem is due to the New Year holiday he won't be transported until Jan 2nd. We were so excited he was coming back and we were calling him the "new and improved brother B"
When discharge day came, they first said it would be in the afternoon, but we received a call from his nurse saying their transport people got back logged and now Billy won't be discharged until later in the evening. (after visiting hours at our local hospital).
(See UPDATE #7 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #5] CHRISTMAS DAY 2023
On Christmas day, we go down to the other hospital and the COVID protocol is even more severe than previous and we are now sharing a room with another patient with COVID. The conditions were horrendous, no chairs for visitors and the temperature at 80+ degrees. We noticed a small IV in the back corner of Billy's bed, which was hidden from our view and when the nurse FINALLY arrived (after 4 hours with no communication) I asked what was in that IV in the back?
She says oh I think that's "remdesivir"...I freaked out and said WHAT? Who gave authority for him to be on that? The nurse said "that's our hospital protocol when a patient has COVID". Mind you this whole time Billy has ZERO symptoms not even on oxygen. I said I want to talk to your superiors who's the floor doctor, I want this remdesivir stopped now and I want to know why, when he had no symptoms. For a more detailed explanation on forced "hospital COVID protocol", please watch this video clip with Dr Peter McCullough-->https://truthsocial.com/@petermcculloughmd/112029731049949242
They stopped the remdesivir IV immediately and told me the doctor would call as soon as she was available. At this time, we don't trust this hospital and want him back to our local area. The doctor (Dr N) called and was very sympathetic to our feelings and apologized saying that Billy's surgery seems to remain stable. Saying his vitals and numbers were doing well and knowing how badly we didn't want him there, she anticipated transporting him back to our hospital within the next 24 hours.
The next day the weather was so bad, we couldn't travel to the other hospital and could only call for an update. I called at 7am and asked the desk person if there was information on Billy being transported back to our hospital, as was told to us by his doctor on Christmas Day. They said we don't see any info on a transport, however, his nurse will call you with an update.
Several hours go by and no update call, so I call back and get the same reply. Waiting 5 more hours (now 3pm), I call again to a different desk person but the same reply (the nurse will call when available) . At this time we are starting to get upset and confused about his situation. At around 4:30 Pm...the phone rings and it's not the nurse as expected but Dr N.
She says that Billy began to bleed again and it was pretty bad, needing yet 2 more units of blood and his numbers were dropping. The only next option was for Billy to have another surgery, only this would be a conventional surgery unlike the scope procedures. Stating that this type of surgery is going to put a lot of stress on his small body frame and he may not survive it.
Again, due to all these medical setbacks, Billy is not allowed to eat via his peg tube and is only surviving by simple IV fluids. Dr N says that he is scheduled for this surgery within 24 hours and that the surgeon will call us for authorization. The following morning, I called the hospital hoping for some kind of an update, but got the exact same reply from the desk person as before, "His nurse will call and update you when she's available".
CONTINUED PRAYER REQUEST FOR BILLY
I told the desk person we are expecting a major surgery being done and we can't come down there with the bad weather, could you please have Dr N call, so we can understand what's happening. Sad to say but the same exact thing happened as before... We just sat there hour after hour praying and hoping to hear something. I got to a frustrating point and reached out to our "Entheos" Patriot family of PRAYER Warriors and told them what was happening and we needed God's strength to get us through.
Our amazing team of prayer Angels gave us so much love and support and it comforted us while we all prayed and waited to hear when this surgery was going to happen, it is now getting close to 3 pm (thinking surgery would be much earlier). The support of the beautiful prayer warriors was assuring us and praying for God to bless Billy with success on his latest surgery.
Praise God It's a MIRACLE Our Prayers get answered!
We finally get a call around 4:30 pm from Dr N, she is pretty excited to tell me, that for some reason Billy just stopped bleeding and his numbers were back to normal, in fact the best to date and they were confident Billy WASN'T going to need the difficult surgery. She said the only thing we can do is monitor and if in 3 days he's still stable, he can be discharged back to your local hospital.
She also was excited to say he is now officially OFF COVID isolation and his kidneys were functioning so well that they were able to take him off the catheter and he was urinating on his own. Plus, he is now on continuous feeding via peg tube at 60 ML per hour. We couldn't have been more thrilled to hear the news, we were a little sad that we wouldn't be at the local hospital to welcome him back (due to after hours)
(See UPDATE #6 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #4] DECEMBER 23RD 2023
The procedure was done on Dec 23rd and the GI doctor came to us after and said I can't stop the bleeding with my equipment in this facility and we're going to need to send him to another hospital for a special procedure we can't do here.
Later that day, the floor doctor was trying to find out what was needed before transporting him and the other hospital required him to get frozen plasma and platelets on top of more units of blood transfusions. After all that stuff was completed, the only thing finally required before transport was a covid swab test.
An hour later, the nurse walks in and says he's got covid and we now have to prep for "covid isolation protocol". However, the good news is the other hospital will still take him for the special procedure. However, only 1 visitor/person is allowed in this room and you must wear gowns, gloves, N95 masks and shields! We did finally get approval that we could all stay together after arguing with nursing director.
CHRISTMAS EVE AM SURGERY SCHEDULED
The evening in Dec 23rd was getting past visiting hours and still no word on when he would be transported. It looked like he wasn't getting transferred until late night/early morning and he was scheduled for the special surgery at 7am on Christmas eve.
The next day we went to the other hospital which is much farther than our local hospital and the first thing we heard was his surgery was successful...he's in the ICU in major covid isolation. They only allowed us to stay for a short period of time and while leaving the nurse said everything is stable and we'll be moving him out of ICU in a few hours. So once again we're feeling good that the procedure was successful and he's in a regular room.
(See UPDATE #5 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #3] DECEMBER 20TH 2023
So, the following day we're excited thinking discharge is coming, when arriving in the morning I saw that there was a unit of blood being transfused (which he hasn't had since the GI scope procedure) I said to the nurse what's going on? He then told us that Billy was bleeding badly and they had to give massive units of blood throughout the night and morning. The number of units was staggering. In a short period of time he was over 20 units and literally had none of his own blood in his body.
Keeping in mind on top of all of this going on, he still hasn't been able to eat or be fed nutrients through his peg tube. It is now getting close to Christmas and the next procedure was to try another scope only this time through the rectum. Again, this requires him to be knocked out with anesthesia.
(See UPDATE #4 above)
March 24th, 2024
[UPDATE #2] DECEMBER 9TH 2023
The stability in the hemoglobin numbers were getting better and they finally did the feeding tube (peg tube) surgery, on Dec 9th which required anesthesia. After the peg tube was inserted, he had to wait 48 hours before they would start feeding him. While waiting for him to finally get some nutrients, his hemoglobin numbers dropped from 8.5 to 3 which means he needs even more blood transfusions.
However, for the first time, Billy shows signs of deep internal bleeding from black stool. So, it was then determined that a scope laser surgery was needed. (this is when you put the scope down the throat and locate the bleed area and cauterize) This surgery also requires anesthesia and was performed in the ICU.
The GI doctor says he thinks he got all the bleeding, but was saying there was an area that he couldn't quite reach, so again 48-hour monitoring (still no food for Billy). The next day there seemed to be no signs of bleeding via stool and hemoglobin numbers were rising to the 9's. At the same time the kidneys just kept improving to drop to the mid 5's.
Everything seemed to be going in the right direction and the doctors were in discussion about discharging from the hospital. Giving instructions on how to give him the medicine required for the pneumonia via his peg tube (because nothing can be by mouth). At that time there wasn't even talk about him needing to go to a rehab and he could go straight home.
(See UPDATE #3 above)
March 24th, 2024
Billy's Complete Story [Update#1 - Update#16]
First let me share a little about our Billy, he's a beautiful special needs person who was diagnosed at birth with Intellectual disabilities, from having complications during birth. His overall mentality was determined to be that of a 7-year-old, permanently.
All he wanted to do was help others (anyway he could) always was happy with the simplest of things. He loved playing with toy trucks and cars and was a huge fan of shows like "American Pickers" (he would always say Mike and Frank are on) "Counting Cars" & "American Chopper". His all time favorite was WWE Wrestling and all the other wrestling shows.
Just a beautiful soul of a person who had a huge appetite and ate very healthily with all organic (no fast food in the past 10 years) his health was always great (he weighed about 110 lbs. small frame) being quite active for his age of 67. In early Dec of last year everything changed, starting in the morning with Billy not getting up from bed and when waking him he wasn't able to stand on his own.
He sat in a chair and began to vomit with remnants of string beans. (from the previous dinner) this happened several times during the day and after the vomiting stopped, he was wiped out and just went back to bed and slept. The next day he didn't want to get out of bed in the morning and was very lethargic.
[UPDATE #1] DECEMBER 5TH 2023
FIRST ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL
Finally on Dec 5th , his condition was not improving and 911 was called. When he arrived at the ER in the hospital it was discovered there were several major medical issues. The first was he had zero kidney function and a catheter was inserted which drained the urinary blockage causing the kidneys to stop functioning.
The kidney doctor explained that his kidney condition numbers were at 12 (1 being best and 12 being worse.) The likelihood is he'll need dialysis for life, but we'll monitor and see if the kidneys start to function again. In the meantime, after a cat scan and hemoglobin test, his Hemo number being at 3.5 (when good numbers are 10 and up) it was soon discovered there was internal bleeding as well.
The situation was so dire he needed an immediate transfusion of not a common blood type. So, they gave 1 unit and did it through a surgical mid-line in the groin. They also did a barium swallow test to see if he was aspirating (which is when food/liquids don't go down the throat into the stomach, but into the lungs).
The test showed it was so bad that he could no longer eat by mouth (medical term NPO) and a feeding tube would be needed surgically in the stomach. Due to the fact he was aspirating he also had pneumonia in the lower lungs.
The most critical of all of the medical issues at the time was his kidney. The next 48 hours in ICU "closely monitoring" was the decision on whether his kidneys would come back or not. However, his hemoglobin numbers were still not coming up and a 2nd unit of blood was needed.
Due to the Hemoglobin numbers not getting better, the GI doctor held off on surgery for the feeding tube, so the only food Billy is getting is IV fluids. After 48 hours monitoring the kidneys, it was looking really good. His numbers were dropping from 12 to 9.6 . So, the kidney doctor was happy with his improvement and felt dialysis was not going to be needed. (we thanked God, thinking the worst is behind).
[UPDATE #2 through #16 scroll above]
