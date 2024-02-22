Campaign Image

Remarque88 Crownuts Channels

THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING SUPPORTING MY CHANNELS

PLEASE CONTRIBUTE ONLY IF IT IS COMFORTABLE FOR YOU TO DO SO

BESIDES, I WON'T LOVE YOU ANY "MORE" IF YOU DO, SINCE THAT IS ALREADY MAXED OUT


Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
11 days ago

Better late than never ^_^ Merry Christmas and Happy New Year -Lobotomizer

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
14 days ago

Sean Scott Haggerty aka SmokingBaby, I find your work Amazing and the most on top of things generally and exceptionally on top of things down in the Lower Canada (aka U.S.A.); I have a request, one of your videos showed Vivek owning the vaxx/covid patents, if you recall that video plz send that link to seanshaggerty@gmail.com

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
22 days ago

With gratitude. Keep fighting the good fight.

Karen
$ 25.00 CAD
25 days ago

You are our canary in the coal mine....thank you! You inspire us to continue.

Kazo50
$ 121.00 CAD
1 month ago

Take a break and do something fun (there is more that you find out that is too gruesome.) Nice knowing you and that you are calling out these evil ... well I won't say.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Good call, you won the bet.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Brian
$ 10.00 CAD
2 months ago

Annastine Hammersdottir
$ 25.00 CAD
3 months ago

Good man - you are my favourite local hero. God Bless your acts of revolutionary truth.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
3 months ago

I love the tenacity and original research, and especially the persistance. You have a gift of gathering people to a common cause and creating the desire for cooperation between comman man, while identifying the true perpetrators.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
3 months ago

We subscribe to your channel on bitchute. Great work Dan. Thanks, MP4Life

TheBalonist
$ 213.00 CAD
4 months ago

Dunno how long it is since I last donated.. but it must be coming up to a year.. as usual 10 quid (UK) a month in one lump 'cause I dont like being tied to payments.. you are doing sterling work as usual mate.. keep up the good work and the smile.. C U next year.. :o)

Sweetblueberry
$ 60.00 CAD
4 months ago

Thank you Dan for all your hard work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Always blown away with your reseach and your analysis

Brian
$ 10.00 CAD
4 months ago

Hey Man it's brian from "Guy with a Go Pro Fishing Show " . Here's a little something towards the time and effort of researching all this stuff and I'm sure a man of your intellect & integrity gives his mind a break and enjoys the beauty in nature , since its a nice backdrop for your videos. I love how you put em in their place & tell them stand down,& back it up with the enemies' own white papers

Mick27
$ 15.00 CAD
5 months ago

Always great points.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
5 months ago

Thank you for all you do for humanity Dan. God Bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
5 months ago

Hugs and Wags Dear Warrior Soul From Cassie, Charlie and Bodhi

maree smith
$ 50.00 CAD
5 months ago

So glad for the reminder Dan. Thanks for all you do and say to help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
5 months ago

Thank You for shining Your light.

