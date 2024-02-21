Supporting the Lauber family

Please pray for and consider supporting 4 year old Chalcedony (Chal) Lauber who was badly burned on 2/20/24. Chal was flown to the burn unit at a Portland hospital, accompanied by his father, Matthew. Upon assessment of Chal’s injuries, the surgeon determined Chal is suffering third degree burns from neck to waist on both sides of his body. He is intubated to assist breathing until swelling has decreased to a safe level, with multiple IV’s to assist with hydration and sedation for pain management. Chal underwent his first surgery last night including burns being dressed. The surgeon reported that Chal will have a lengthy, painful road of recovery in front of him consisting of multiple surgeries.

Chal’s parents Matthew and Morelle are faithful, committed followers of Jesus Christ and are engaged and serving in our local fellowship. The Lauber’s live in Grants Pass, Oregon, over 4 hours away by car from Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland.

They along with their three other children, ages 2, 5, and 7 are staying with extended family in McMinnville, shuttling back and forth to the hospital an hour away. Morelle is 8 months along with their fifth child, due the end of March.

I urge you to prayerfully consider taking advantage of this opportunity to support the Lauber’s in their devastating need as God prompts and supplies you. The lost wages, traveling expenses, etc is overwhelming their financial resources and capability.

Please pray daily for Chal’s recovery and his family. Pray also that God would draw many to His Son Jesus resulting in salvation through all of this, and the saints to draw strength from the Lord as the church is reminded once again of it’s utter dependence upon the Lord in and for all things.



