Helping Buddy with Medical Expenses

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $7,397
Campaign funds will be received by Walter Finethy
Buddy Finethy is many things to many people. He’s a husband, a father, a grandfather, a mentor, an unconditional friend, an artist, an expert toy collector, and so much more. This includes being a strong champion of others, lifting them up in time of need.
And now it’s our turn to do the lifting. After a series of serious health challenges, Buddy needs help.
Buddy has been in the hospital since December 23, 2023. He has had three operations and several additional procedures. The first operation resulted in the removal of a Stage 2 cancerous mass that affected his colon, bladder, and partial removal of the colon. Unfortunately, after the first surgery, he experienced a widespread infection in his pelvis. As a result of the infection, he underwent two additional surgeries in which the remainder of his colon was removed along with infected stomach muscles and tissue. A week after the third surgery, three new pockets of infection were identified. Buddy had several procedures to drain the infection. In short, our Buddy has been through a lot
He remains in good spirits, but Buddy cannot wait to get back to playing with his G.I. Joes and spending time with his friends and family.
Currently he does not have a date for discharge from the hospital. Once Buddy is discharged from the hospital, he will come home where he will receive home care and physical therapy. When he is physically able, he will be meeting with the oncologist to decide the appropriate cancer treatments.
In the meantime, Buddy is facing mounting medical bills. Our goal is to raise $500,000 for his medical expenses. No donation is too small! Please consider helping Buddy any way you can and supporting him along the road to recovery.
A special thank you to everyone for your positive energy and prayers!!
Love you, Buddy!
October 22nd, 2024
Buddy is doing great! He has completed chemotherapy. All tests post-chemotherapy show he is cancer-free!
Thank you for your continued support and prayers. Please continue to keep Buddy in your thoughts and prayers.
Sending love your way!
Pam
April 11th, 2024
I apologize for the delay in updating everyone on Buddy. Since he got home, we have been overwhelmed with daily doctor appointments, home health care visits, physical therapy, and a one-week hospital stay. In week two of being home, he experienced a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. He was back in the hospital for a week. He has been home now for 4 weeks with no new issues.
The good news, Buddy is slowly recovering from his surgeries. His biggest accomplishment to date is his ability to walk without a walker. The surgery wound on his stomach is healing. We have been told it will be several more months before he is completely healed. Once the wound heals, he will begin six months of chemotherapy treatments.
We still have a journey ahead of us. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.
Love Pam and Buddy
February 28th, 2024
The last week was tough for Buddy. Last Thursday he experienced a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was once again placed in ICU and placed on oxygen. The blood clots are being treated with blood thinners. Last Sunday, he experienced an irregular heart rhythm which caused chest pain and difficulty breathing. The heart rhythm is now under control with medication.
Today was a good day. A scan showed most of the infection is gone. He will complete the antibiotics on Thursday this week. He was taken off oxygen today.
We are hopeful that he will be coming home this week.
February 20th, 2024
Good news!! Buddy is home. He is focused on healing and rehabilitation. Home health professionals are assisting with his wound VAC dressing and physical therapy. He is walking short distances with the aid of a walker. Overall, for what his body has been through he is doing great thanks to everyones positive energy and prayers.
Please continue to keep Buddy in your thoughts and prayers.
