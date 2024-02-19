Helping Buddy with Medical Expenses

Buddy Finethy is many things to many people. He’s a husband, a father, a grandfather, a mentor, an unconditional friend, an artist, an expert toy collector, and so much more. This includes being a strong champion of others, lifting them up in time of need.

And now it’s our turn to do the lifting. After a series of serious health challenges, Buddy needs help.

Buddy has been in the hospital since December 23, 2023. He has had three operations and several additional procedures. The first operation resulted in the removal of a Stage 2 cancerous mass that affected his colon, bladder, and partial removal of the colon. Unfortunately, after the first surgery, he experienced a widespread infection in his pelvis. As a result of the infection, he underwent two additional surgeries in which the remainder of his colon was removed along with infected stomach muscles and tissue. A week after the third surgery, three new pockets of infection were identified. Buddy had several procedures to drain the infection. In short, our Buddy has been through a lot

He remains in good spirits, but Buddy cannot wait to get back to playing with his G.I. Joes and spending time with his friends and family.

Currently he does not have a date for discharge from the hospital. Once Buddy is discharged from the hospital, he will come home where he will receive home care and physical therapy. When he is physically able, he will be meeting with the oncologist to decide the appropriate cancer treatments.

In the meantime, Buddy is facing mounting medical bills. Our goal is to raise $500,000 for his medical expenses. No donation is too small! Please consider helping Buddy any way you can and supporting him along the road to recovery.

A special thank you to everyone for your positive energy and prayers!!







