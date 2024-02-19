Campaign Image

Helping Buddy with Medical Expenses

Buddy Finethy is many things to many people. He’s a husband, a father, a grandfather, a mentor, an unconditional friend, an artist, an expert toy collector, and so much more. This includes being a strong champion of others, lifting them up in time of need.

And now it’s our turn to do the lifting. After a series of serious health challenges, Buddy needs help.

Buddy has been in the hospital since December 23, 2023. He has had three operations and several additional procedures. The first operation resulted in the removal of a Stage 2 cancerous mass that affected his colon, bladder, and partial removal of the colon. Unfortunately, after the first surgery, he experienced a widespread infection in his pelvis. As a result of the infection, he underwent two additional surgeries in which the remainder of his colon was removed along with infected stomach muscles and tissue. A week after the third surgery, three new pockets of infection were identified. Buddy had several procedures to drain the infection. In short, our Buddy has been through a lot

He remains in good spirits, but Buddy cannot wait to get back to playing with his G.I. Joes and spending time with his friends and family.

Currently he does not have a date for discharge from the hospital. Once Buddy is discharged from the hospital, he will come home where he will receive home care and physical therapy. When he is physically able, he will be meeting with the oncologist to decide the appropriate cancer treatments.

In the meantime, Buddy is facing mounting medical bills. Our goal is to raise $500,000 for his medical expenses. No donation is too small! Please consider helping Buddy any way you can and supporting him along the road to recovery.

A special thank you to everyone for your positive energy and prayers!!



Recent Donations
Doug
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Love you, Buddy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you Brother!

Aubie & Tommy Mcmillan
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Brett and family
$ 2400.00 USD
10 months ago

We love you man. Get well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Your friends in back in here in the MW hood are thinking good thoughts about you and Pam and wishing you a speedy recovery!

Sammy Powell
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Kevin Peter
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Buddy, I’m thinking about you and sending you lots of love. Jamie also sends his best. We hope you are feeling better soon and able to head home. Love to you and Pam❤️

Tim Weedn
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Jon and Andrea
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

We love you Buddy! Keeping you in our prayers.

Richard Quinby
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you man!

Clay Sayre
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

This is a light not ready to be turned off!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 months ago

Blessings to you as you continue to bless others.

Anthony Taylor
$ 35.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you, brother!

Steve Bugg
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Get well and come back with the artistic giver you are, , loved by all your friends.

Carol Finethy
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Sending with much love & many prayers from Patrick & me!! XOXOXO

Urbnpop
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you sir. Get well soon.

Buggman
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

I know every little bit counts love you Buddy get well and get back when you can.

Sara Fisch
$ 150.00 USD
10 months ago

We love you, Buddy!

Dean
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Update #5

October 22nd, 2024

Update #4

October 22nd, 2024

Buddy is doing great!  He has completed chemotherapy.  All tests post-chemotherapy show he is cancer-free!

Thank you for your continued support and prayers.  Please continue to keep Buddy in your thoughts and prayers. 

Sending love your way!

Pam


Update #3

April 11th, 2024

I apologize for the delay in updating everyone on Buddy. Since he got home, we have been overwhelmed with daily doctor appointments, home health care visits, physical therapy, and a one-week hospital stay.  In week two of being home, he experienced a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. He was back in the hospital for a week. He has been home now for 4 weeks with no new issues.  

The good news, Buddy is slowly recovering from his surgeries. His biggest accomplishment to date is his ability to walk without a walker. The surgery wound on his stomach is healing. We have been told it will be several more months before he is completely healed.  Once the wound heals, he will begin six months of chemotherapy treatments.   

We still have a journey ahead of us. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. 

Love Pam and Buddy


 

Update #2

February 28th, 2024

The last week was tough for Buddy. Last Thursday he experienced a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was once again placed in ICU and placed on oxygen.  The blood clots are being treated with blood thinners. Last Sunday, he experienced an irregular heart rhythm which caused chest pain and difficulty breathing. The heart rhythm is now under control with medication. 

Today was a good day.  A scan showed most of the infection is gone. He will complete the antibiotics on Thursday this week. He was taken off oxygen today.

We are hopeful that he will be coming home this week.   

Update #1

February 20th, 2024

Good news!! Buddy is home. He is focused on healing and rehabilitation. Home health professionals are assisting with his wound VAC dressing and physical therapy.  He is walking short distances with the aid of a walker. Overall, for what his body has been through he is doing great thanks to everyones positive energy and prayers.

Please continue to keep Buddy in your thoughts and prayers.  

