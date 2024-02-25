Our sweet, loveable, creative and always appreciative, Presley, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on 2.14.24 at the age of 12. While Presley and our family are optimistic, the journey has been tough.

At first, treatment required a hospital admission as Presley's cancer was being treated aggressively. She received chemo treatments for 5 days during her stay. Her treatment team explained that her treatment is expected to last for the next 2 to 3 years and will vary based on how her body is reacting to the treatment and her needs.

Since initial diagnosis, the family travels to/from the hospital multiple times a week. They have endured multiple hospital admissions to address complications as a result of the illness, its treatment and infections Presley has developed. The family is in need of funds to support them as they are unable to work so that they can be present to accommodate Presley's needs.

Those who love Presley and her family are asking you to consider donating to support the family through Presley's Journey. 🧡🧡🧡