Our sweet, loveable, creative and always appreciative, Presley, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on 2.14.24 at the age of 12. While Presley and our family are optimistic, the journey has been tough.
At first, treatment required a hospital admission as Presley's cancer was being treated aggressively. She received chemo treatments for 5 days during her stay. Her treatment team explained that her treatment is expected to last for the next 2 to 3 years and will vary based on how her body is reacting to the treatment and her needs.
Since initial diagnosis, the family travels to/from the hospital multiple times a week. They have endured multiple hospital admissions to address complications as a result of the illness, its treatment and infections Presley has developed. The family is in need of funds to support them as they are unable to work so that they can be present to accommodate Presley's needs.
Those who love Presley and her family are asking you to consider donating to support the family through Presley's Journey. 🧡🧡🧡
January 11th, 2025
Presley was admitted to Children's again last weekend. Upon admission, she was diagnosed with Pneumonia. Please continue to pray for Presley's healing and strength for her parents. 🧡❤️🧡❤️
December 23rd, 2024
Presley Love has begun her most rigorous round of chemotherapy to date. This treatment regimen involves chemotherapy injections administered both into her spine and through her port. It is anticipated that she may face unplanned hospitalizations due to the side effects of the chemotherapy and potential infections. Fortunately, this phase of chemotherapy does not require her hospitalization for the treatments; however, the treatment days are extensive, ranging from 6 to 10 hours. Presley is once again encountering a range of distressing side effects, which this time are particularly severe, including hair loss, significant joint pain, nausea, and fatigue. As she began her 8th-grade school year, Presley attended classes in person for four hours each day, taking great pride in this routine and relishing the opportunity to interact with her peers and experience a sense of normalcy. Unfortunately , in October, she had to cease in-person attendance due to her immunocompromised status and will not return for the remainder of the school year. When possible, Presley participates in her brother's sporting events and visits with her cousins and friends, always adhering to necessary precautions. Given the heightened risk during flu season, Presley's immune system requires vigilant protection. Consequently, her parents are implementing daily precautions and utilizing delivery services for essential items to minimize exposure to germs and infections. Throughout this challenging journey, Presley's resilience is truly commendable, and she often expresses that her faith sustains her each day. Those fortunate enough to know Presley Love recognize her uniqueness; her laughter is infectious, her smile brightens the room, and her heart is one of an angel. Please continue to pray for her healing. Most importantly, thank you for being a part of Presley's Pack. Our family appreciates all the love and support.
May 18th, 2024
The days are getting to be a little more rough, but Presley continues to respond to her treatment well. Thankfully, Presley is very aware of herself; she knows her body's limitations and needs. She is able to communicate exactly how she's feeling and has developed an awareness of what she needs to make her feel better.
The stereotypical symptoms of cancer have officially begun. Presley has experienced hair loss, fatigue, nausea, and she has become weaker in physical strength - at times needing a wheelchair for mobility.
While at home, she has been able to attend baseball practices/games for her brothers and other small adventures and outings with her family.
Unfortunately, Mother's Day was a difficult day where Presley again needed to be admitted to the hospital. She developed an infection in her intestine and she requires rest and medication. As of today, she isn't feeling better yet. We are continuing to pray for Presley's healing, in every capacity; to get her through this bump in her bigger journey.
May 18th, 2024
Presley is 31 days into treatment, and she has been a trooper. She was admitted to Children's for about a week when she was diagnosed. Although she loved the staff at Children's, she missed school and the comfort of being at home. Thankfully, her treatment team allowed her to return home with some restrictions, but she was allowed to attend school. School was a very welcomed experience; Presley was so happy. Unfortunately, shortly after her return, she was diagnosed with Influenza: Type B and Pneumonia, which led to a short admission as she was having difficulty breathing and required monitoring. She currently is at home recovering from both illnesses.
During her time at home, she visits Children's weekly to receive more invasive treatments/procedures that rrequire an invasive surgical procedure. The procedure includes acquiring bone marrow samples, lumbar punctures and chemo treatment being injected into her spine. Afterwards, she is often sleepy but everyone who talks to her, is amazed by her positivity and grace.
Presley's next block of treatment will begin on the 3.21.24. She will have another surgery that day, where she will again receive chemo in her spine. This block of treatment is expected to be more aggressive, and will last for 8 weeks.
The family continues to need our help to ensure that Presley has a comfortable and safe environment for her to recover in and also to offset the expenses incurred from the cost of traveling, food and other expenses that arise. We ask that you share Presley's story, and more than anything, please continue to keep Presley and her family in your prayers. 🧡🧡
